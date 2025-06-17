Culver's Might Have 2 Of The Cutest Fast Food Mascots Around

Many fast food mascots may be iconic — Ronald McDonald, Colonel Sanders, etc. — but whether they're "cute" is another thing entirely (some fast food mascots are best forgotten altogether). "The King," in fact, was viewed as so off-putting by women and children that Burger King had to abandon the mascot. And Ronald has been somewhat shunned by McDonald's due to the public's modern association of clowns and creepiness, along with the fact that he makes not-so-nutritious food more appealing to children. Perhaps this potential backlash has something to do with why many fast food mascots are not, in fact, cute. But of course, there are always exceptions, and Culver's has not one, but two totally adorable mascots: Scoopie and Curdis the Curd Nerd.

Scoopie is a blue-eyed scoop of frozen vanilla custard in a cone, who has undergone many iterations over the years. His current form is, in our opinion, the most appealing, and indeed the most childlike. While some of the previous Scoopie forms didn't have eyebrows, Scoopie now sports an expressive face, often with a half-smile and brows raised in a friendly way.

Curdis the Curd Nerd doesn't have facial features, which you may assume renders him less cute. However, somehow Culver's manages to infuse him with plenty of personality. Curdis is essentially a round yellow dot with blue limbs, sporting classic taped "nerd glasses."