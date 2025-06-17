Culver's Might Have 2 Of The Cutest Fast Food Mascots Around
Many fast food mascots may be iconic — Ronald McDonald, Colonel Sanders, etc. — but whether they're "cute" is another thing entirely (some fast food mascots are best forgotten altogether). "The King," in fact, was viewed as so off-putting by women and children that Burger King had to abandon the mascot. And Ronald has been somewhat shunned by McDonald's due to the public's modern association of clowns and creepiness, along with the fact that he makes not-so-nutritious food more appealing to children. Perhaps this potential backlash has something to do with why many fast food mascots are not, in fact, cute. But of course, there are always exceptions, and Culver's has not one, but two totally adorable mascots: Scoopie and Curdis the Curd Nerd.
Scoopie is a blue-eyed scoop of frozen vanilla custard in a cone, who has undergone many iterations over the years. His current form is, in our opinion, the most appealing, and indeed the most childlike. While some of the previous Scoopie forms didn't have eyebrows, Scoopie now sports an expressive face, often with a half-smile and brows raised in a friendly way.
Curdis the Curd Nerd doesn't have facial features, which you may assume renders him less cute. However, somehow Culver's manages to infuse him with plenty of personality. Curdis is essentially a round yellow dot with blue limbs, sporting classic taped "nerd glasses."
A closer look at Scoopie, Curdis, and their closest competition
While Scoopie seems to be used primarily in kid's meal marketing materials, Curdis sees a little more action. In fact, he has his own blog and social media accounts. What's more, Culver's even gives a precise run-down of Curdis' personality on its marketing website. This quirky cheese curd loves adventure, making new friends, and telling jokes. His Insta account finds him (in plush form) gardening, riding horses, baking apple pie, and even visiting the Sydney Opera House. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Goldie, Curdis's "golden-fried sweetheart," complete with lashes and cherry-red lipstick.
If you're looking for some cuteness competition among fast food mascots, custard competitor Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers may give Scoopie and Curdis a run for their money. In 2024, the steakburger chain introduced a new mascot, FredHead, along with his friends Sundae and Hotdog. Fredhead is a cape-wearing kid with fries for hair, and Sundae sports a whipped cream-and-cherry hat. Both have big eyes and nice smiles, but it's Hotdog that takes the cake in terms of cuteness. He's a genuine weiner dog with a hot dog body, perky ears, and a look that says, "Let's be friends!"
So, next time you're in the mood for a ButterBurger or cheese curds, in addition to trying Culver's one-of-a-kind root beer and its best burger (the Culver's Deluxe), keep an eye out for signs of Scoopie and Curdis. You may even be able to buy your own plush version to take home!