Why Culver's Custard Flavor Of The Day Is Different At Every Location

If you're a frozen custard lover and happen to live near a Culver's restaurant, you've probably watched with anticipation for your favorite custard flavor to be displayed on its sign. Each individual Culver's location offers its own unique flavor of frozen custard for the special Flavor of the Day.

Culver's restaurants are individually owned and operated, which is one reason each one chooses its own Flavor of the Day. However, there's more involved in how each restaurant makes its choice. Vicke Witson, a Guest Relations Specialist at Culver's, told Chowhound exclusively, "The schedule of flavors is determined by the guests of the restaurant. Some guests love chocolate, some enjoy mint flavors. The choice for the Flavor of the Day is driven by guests' preferences combined with our team members' suggestions to make sure guests at each Culver's restaurant have the best experience."

One thing that's important about Culver's frozen treats revolves around the difference between custard and soft serve ice cream. Culver's serves frozen custard, which is similar, but not identical to ice cream. Both are sweet, cold, and creamy, but frozen custard is richer, thicker, and has a unique mouthfeel because it is made with eggs.