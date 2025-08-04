Why Culver's Custard Flavor Of The Day Is Different At Every Location
If you're a frozen custard lover and happen to live near a Culver's restaurant, you've probably watched with anticipation for your favorite custard flavor to be displayed on its sign. Each individual Culver's location offers its own unique flavor of frozen custard for the special Flavor of the Day.
Culver's restaurants are individually owned and operated, which is one reason each one chooses its own Flavor of the Day. However, there's more involved in how each restaurant makes its choice. Vicke Witson, a Guest Relations Specialist at Culver's, told Chowhound exclusively, "The schedule of flavors is determined by the guests of the restaurant. Some guests love chocolate, some enjoy mint flavors. The choice for the Flavor of the Day is driven by guests' preferences combined with our team members' suggestions to make sure guests at each Culver's restaurant have the best experience."
One thing that's important about Culver's frozen treats revolves around the difference between custard and soft serve ice cream. Culver's serves frozen custard, which is similar, but not identical to ice cream. Both are sweet, cold, and creamy, but frozen custard is richer, thicker, and has a unique mouthfeel because it is made with eggs.
A variety of food and dessert options at Culver's
Culver's is headquartered in Sauk City, Wisconsin, where it opened its first restaurant in 1984. The original location served Caramel Pecan for its first Flavor of the Day, and each subsequent Culver's location has served one special flavor each day that's chosen from dozens of varieties. The special flavor is sold alongside chocolate and vanilla, which are always on the menu.
It's a wonderful benefit that Culver's serves frozen treats to complement its burgers and other meals, which allows you to easily pick up lunch or dinner and a dessert in one visit. If you'd like to jazz up your usual frozen custard, Culver's offers a dessert we ranked as a must-have for custard lovers.
When you're in the mood for a mouthwatering burger and a dessert, Chowhound rated Culver's ButterBurger as one of the best fast food burgers. To supplement your frozen custard craving, there are numerous burgers to choose from, in addition to many sandwich and side options. To help you choose, here's our ranking of Culver's burgers.