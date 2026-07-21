Give Your Culver's Burger Better Flavor With 2 Simple Words

A lot of fast food burger chains might say they have the best burger. But when it comes down to reality, some of the most consistently best-rated fast food burgers come down to spots like Shake Shack, In-N-Out, Five Guys, and Culver's. For Culver's, it's all about those ButterBurgers — made fresh to order, never frozen, seared on the flattop like a smashburger, and placed inside a toasted Kaiser bun. The ButterBurger truly is one of the standouts at fast food chains.

While some customers might like their ButterBurger straight up and simple — maybe with a slice of American cheese and a dollop of ketchup — others might want a few more toppings. If you'd like a little extra boost of flavor to your Culver's burger, we'd suggest ordering it with "the works." It's just a simple combination of pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions. That's it. Nothing over-the-top or super adventurous. Just a small mix of classic burger toppings that add a touch of sweetness from the ketchup, savoriness from the pickles, and a little bite from the mustard and raw onions.

Though Culver's might not have the extensive list of toppings like Five Guys, the burger chain doesn't charge customers for these add-ons (the exception being a slice of tomato costs 40 cents extra, mushrooms cost 50 cents, and bacon is $1.50). Outside of the works, you can also add lettuce, mayonnaise, and grilled onions for no additional charge. And if American cheese isn't your thing, you can substitute cheddar or Swiss. A single ButterBurger with cheese costs just a little more than $5 — not bad by today's fast food pricing standards. And you can make it a double for $7.79. Even if you're not interested in "the works" or any of these extra toppings, you still have other ways to make your ButterBurger even better.