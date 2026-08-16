Old-Fashioned Lane Cake Recipe
Culinary history is full of quite a few nostalgic cakes that you've likely forgotten about, and Lane cake very well may be high on that list. The over-the-top, Alabama classic Lane cake is still pretty popular in the South, but we think it's tasty enough to make for just about any occasion, regardless of where you live. When crafting this old-fashioned Lane cake recipe, I really wanted to lean into the nostalgic feel and highlight just how unique this true old-fashioned favorite is, from the layers of tender cake to boozy, crunchy filling to the pretty meringue icing.
The cake itself is light, fluffy, and perfumed nicely with vanilla, but the nutty filling is over-the-top delicious. Custardy, rich, and packed with coconut, pecans, and bourbon, it's definitely the star of the show. The bourbon doesn't make the cake overly boozy (although some versions do go quite heavy on the liquor), but instead imparts yet another unique layer of bold, caramelly, slightly toasted flavors to the mix. The final crown of meringue frosting really sets the stage for just how opulent and decked-out this cake truly is, but if you're looking for a little shortcut, you can easily skip that final garnish and still have a delicious Lane cake.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned Lane cake
For the actual cake part of this recipe, you'll need plenty of egg whites, unsalted butter (at room temp), granulated sugar, cake flour, baking powder, kosher salt, whole milk, and vanilla bean paste (or extract). Then, for the filling, you'll need more butter, granulated sugar, egg yolks, bourbon, kosher salt, toasted pecans, shredded sweetened coconut, and optional lemon or orange zest. Finally, for that meringue-like frosting, you'll need more egg whites, granulated sugar, vanilla, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the round baking pans
Spray and line 3 (8- or 9-inch) cake pans with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 3: Whip the egg whites for the cake batter
To prepare the cake batter, whip the egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment to medium-stiff peaks.
Step 4: Set the egg whites aside
Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Step 5: Beat the butter and sugar together
Wash out the mixing bowl and beat the butter and sugar to combine using a paddle attachment.
Step 6: Mix in more batter ingredients
Add half the flour, baking powder, salt, and half the milk and vanilla extract or paste, and beat lightly to combine.
Step 7: Mix in the remaining flour and milk
Add the remaining flour and milk and beat until lightly combined.
Step 8: Fold half of the egg whites into the batter
Fold in about ⅓ of the whipped egg whites to lighten the batter.
Step 9: Add the remaining egg whites
Fold in the remaining meringue.
Step 10: Divide the batter between pans and bake the cakes
Divide the batter evenly between prepared cake pans and bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden brown on the edges and a wooden pick inserted comes out clean.
Step 11: Melt the butter for the filling
While the cake bakes, to prepare the filling, heat the butter in a saucepan to melt.
Step 12: Let the butter cool
Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
Step 13: Whisk in the sugar and egg yolks
Whisk in the sugar and egg yolks, and cook, whisking, over medium-low heat until hot to the touch and the sugar has dissolved.
Step 14: Add the bourbon
Add the bourbon and continue to cook, whisking, until the mixture starts to bubble. Remove from heat.
Step 15: Stir in the salt, pecans, and coconut
Stir in the salt, pecans, coconut, and optional zest.
Step 16: Chill the filling
Transfer the filling to a bowl. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or until cold.
Step 17: Cool and unmold the cakes
When the cakes are ready, cool them on a rack for 10 minutes, then unmold onto racks to cool completely.
Step 18: Begin layering the cake and filling
Place one cooled cake layer onto a cake plate and spread to coat with a little over ⅓ of the filling.
Step 19: Repeat with more cake and filling layers
Top with an additional layer of cake, then filling, then cake.
Step 20: Top with the remaining filling then chill the cake
Top with the remaining filling, leaving a clean 1-inch border around the edges. Chill.
Step 21: Bring a pot of water to a simmer
Bring a small pot of water to a simmer. Lower the heat.
Step 22: Dissolve the sugar into the egg whites over heat
Place the egg whites and sugar into a mixing bowl and place it over the steaming water, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is hot to the touch (about 155 F).
Step 23: Whip the meringue frosting
Transfer to a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, add the vanilla extract or paste and salt, and whip until stiff and glossy.
Step 24: Pipe the meringue frosting on top of the cake
Pipe the frosting decoratively around the cake.
Step 25: Garnish the lane cake with pecans before serving
Sprinkle with additional pecans and serve.
What pairs well with Lane cake?
Old-Fashioned Lane Cake Recipe
With light, vanilla-scented layers, a custardy pecan and coconut filling, and a pretty crown of meringue frosting, our old-fashioned Lane cake is a showstopper.
Ingredients
- For the cake
- 8 large egg whites
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 ¾ cups granulated sugar
- 3 ¼ cups cake flour, divided
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup whole milk, divided
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- For the filling
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 8 large egg yolks
- ¼ cup bourbon
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup toasted pecans, plus additional for garnishing
- 1 ½ cups shredded sweetened coconut (or a combination of 1 cup coconut and ½ cup raisins)
- For the frosting
- 2 large egg whites
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
- Pinch of kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon lemon or orange zest
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Spray and line 3 (8- or 9-inch) cake pans with parchment paper; set aside.
- To prepare the cake batter, whip the egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment to medium-stiff peaks.
- Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- Wash out the mixing bowl and beat the butter and sugar to combine using a paddle attachment.
- Add half the flour, baking powder, salt, and half the milk and vanilla extract or paste, and beat lightly to combine.
- Add the remaining flour and milk and beat until lightly combined.
- Fold in about ⅓ of the whipped egg whites to lighten the batter.
- Fold in the remaining meringue.
- Divide the batter evenly between prepared cake pans and bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden brown on the edges and a wooden pick inserted comes out clean.
- While the cake bakes, to prepare the filling, heat the butter in a saucepan to melt.
- Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
- Whisk in the sugar and egg yolks, and cook, whisking, over medium-low heat until hot to the touch and the sugar has dissolved.
- Add the bourbon and continue to cook, whisking, until the mixture starts to bubble. Remove from heat.
- Stir in the salt, pecans, coconut, and optional zest.
- Transfer the filling to a bowl. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or until cold.
- When the cakes are ready, cool them on a rack for 10 minutes, then unmold onto racks to cool completely.
- Place one cooled cake layer onto a cake plate and spread to coat with a little over ⅓ of the filling.
- Top with an additional layer of cake, then filling, then cake.
- Top with the remaining filling, leaving a clean 1-inch border around the edges. Chill.
- Bring a small pot of water to a simmer. Lower the heat.
- Place the egg whites and sugar into a mixing bowl and place it over the steaming water, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is hot to the touch (about 155 F).
- Transfer to a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, add the vanilla extract or paste and salt, and whip until stiff and glossy.
- Pipe the frosting decoratively around the cake.
- Sprinkle with additional pecans and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|626
|Total Fat
|31.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|158.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|76.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|49.9 g
|Sodium
|373.8 mg
|Protein
|8.5 g
What makes Lane Cake different from other cakes?
Just a quick glance at a Lane cake proves that it really is one-of-a-kind in its construction and inclusions. Invented by Emma Rylander Lane in the late 1800s, the namesake Lane cake became quite popular in the South — but what sets it apart from other layered cakes?
To begin, the actual cake part of a Lane cake is unique thanks to the whipped egg whites; other types of cake incorporate egg whites into the mix, but in this recipe, those 8 fluffy egg whites create a light, tender crumb. The boozy, nutty filling really makes this cake a standout above all else, though. At first glance, one might mistake Lane cake's filling for German chocolate cake, and both fillings do contain pecans and coconut. But Lane cake has that added bourbon dimension, and many recipes also call for incorporating raisins in addition to or instead of the coconut, which would make the filling more fruity and jammy. German chocolate cake also generally uses evaporated milk in the filling, which adds to the custardy sweetness. And, of course, German chocolate cake has, well, chocolate.
One other standout element to Lane cake is the meringue frosting on top, which is a little different than the more expected buttercream. With or without the meringue, though, the tall layers and thick, indulgent filling make Lane cake a real showstopper, and one cake type that's a little more special than your average dessert.
What are tips for preparing and stacking cake layers?
When it comes to assembling any layer cake, there are few obstacles more frustrating than dealing with a crumbly, falling-apart mess as you try to stack and frost. Another common pitfall is that the layers will start to slide around, meaning that you'll, at best, end up with an uneven cake and, at worst, end up with a layer that slides clean off.
Fortunately, there's an easy way to combat the cake-layering blues, and it's all about temperature. Make sure your cake layers are completely cool (even chilled for an hour) before stacking to keep them from falling apart, or from heating the filling. And, speaking of that pecan-coconut filling, make sure it's fully cooled before hitting any cake layers as well.
Since the key to successfully layering a cake lies in adequate chilling and patience, it's actually advantageous to prep certain elements ahead of time. Prepare the cake layers and/or the filling the day before, and chill everything thoroughly for the easiest time assembling. After the cake is stacked, keep it chilled for the most stability, and let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes before serving.