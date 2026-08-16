Culinary history is full of quite a few nostalgic cakes that you've likely forgotten about, and Lane cake very well may be high on that list. The over-the-top, Alabama classic Lane cake is still pretty popular in the South, but we think it's tasty enough to make for just about any occasion, regardless of where you live. When crafting this old-fashioned Lane cake recipe, I really wanted to lean into the nostalgic feel and highlight just how unique this true old-fashioned favorite is, from the layers of tender cake to boozy, crunchy filling to the pretty meringue icing.

The cake itself is light, fluffy, and perfumed nicely with vanilla, but the nutty filling is over-the-top delicious. Custardy, rich, and packed with coconut, pecans, and bourbon, it's definitely the star of the show. The bourbon doesn't make the cake overly boozy (although some versions do go quite heavy on the liquor), but instead imparts yet another unique layer of bold, caramelly, slightly toasted flavors to the mix. The final crown of meringue frosting really sets the stage for just how opulent and decked-out this cake truly is, but if you're looking for a little shortcut, you can easily skip that final garnish and still have a delicious Lane cake.