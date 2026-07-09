Old-Fashioned Shortcut Possum Pie Recipe

In the wide world of no-bake desserts, Arkansas' possum pie is a sleeper hit. It is a fabulous sweet treat with silky layers of cream cheese, chocolate mousse, and whipped topping all contained in a pecan shortbread crust. That silly name? Eyebrow-raising, granted. No possums were harmed in the making of this pie. It's a cute twist on the phrase "playing possum"; the whipped topping-covered pie is a deception, with that fluffy, creamy coating concealing the layers hidden beneath.

This was my first foray into possum pie territory. I am a fan of the no-bake pies and no-bake desserts in general, especially during the warmer months. Alas, I don't want to completely deceive you either (guilty of playing possum, myself). There is a "baked" portion to this recipe: the homemade shortbread crust. The rest of the pie, I promise, does not require cooking.

The concealed layers are fantastically easy to make. I included a couple of culinary shortcuts to make up for the homemade crust. The cream cheese layer is really straightforward, vanilla-sweet with a touch of that telltale cream cheese sharpness. The chocolate layer is a mousse hack I stumbled upon by accident — I combined store-bought chocolate pudding mix, dark cocoa powder, and heavy cream for a thick, fluffy mousse-like finish.