Homemade Old-School Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

Is it really summer if you haven't heard that jingle of the local ice cream truck driving by? If you chased one down recently, you might have picked up a classic: an old-fashioned ice cream sandwich. With its soft, chocolate cookies — almost cake-like in texture — and a smooth layer of creamy vanilla ice cream in the center, these nostalgic treats are always a favorite. Whether you're a kid or an adult, a sweet, melty ice cream sandwich will add a little nostalgic delight to your day.

But if you've ever wondered if it's possible to whip up a batch of these at home, you're in luck. With a simple no-churn vanilla ice cream and a batch of tender, homemade chocolate cookies, you'll have plenty of these sandwiches stashed away in the freezer to enjoy on the next hot day. While making them from scratch does take a little more time than grabbing a box in the freezer aisle, the leveled-up flavor and texture are well worth the effort. After just one bite, you'll see why these classic treats never go out of style.