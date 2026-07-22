Homemade Old-School Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
Is it really summer if you haven't heard that jingle of the local ice cream truck driving by? If you chased one down recently, you might have picked up a classic: an old-fashioned ice cream sandwich. With its soft, chocolate cookies — almost cake-like in texture — and a smooth layer of creamy vanilla ice cream in the center, these nostalgic treats are always a favorite. Whether you're a kid or an adult, a sweet, melty ice cream sandwich will add a little nostalgic delight to your day.
But if you've ever wondered if it's possible to whip up a batch of these at home, you're in luck. With a simple no-churn vanilla ice cream and a batch of tender, homemade chocolate cookies, you'll have plenty of these sandwiches stashed away in the freezer to enjoy on the next hot day. While making them from scratch does take a little more time than grabbing a box in the freezer aisle, the leveled-up flavor and texture are well worth the effort. After just one bite, you'll see why these classic treats never go out of style.
Gather the ingredients for homemade old-school ice cream sandwiches
These homemade ice cream sandwiches come together in two simple parts: a creamy, no-churn vanilla ice cream, and soft chocolate cookies. The ice cream starts with heavy cream (or heavy whipping cream), which is whipped until light and fluffy to create that airy, creamy texture without the need for an ice cream machine. Sweetened condensed milk adds just the right amount of sweetness while also giving it a rich, custardy consistency. Vanilla bean paste (or extract) provides that classic vanilla touch, and a hint of kosher salt balances the overall flavor.
The chocolate cookies are made with pantry staples including unsalted butter, granulated sugar, large eggs, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. You'll also need unsweetened cocoa powder for that chocolatey richness. Opt for Dutch-process if you can find it for a deeper color and a more intense chocolate taste, but natural will also work well in a pinch.
Step 1: Line the pan
Line a 9x13-inch rimmed pan with plastic wrap.
Step 2: Whip the cream
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream to soft peaks.
Step 3: Add the condensed milk
Add the condensed milk, vanilla, and salt, and whip to medium peaks.
Step 3: Fold to combine
Use a silicone spatula to fold the mixture to ensure it's evenly combined.
Step 4: Spread the ice cream in the pan
Pour the ice cream into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 5: Prepare the cookies
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Step 6: Add the eggs
Add the eggs one at a time, mixing to combine after each addition.
Step 7: Add the dry ingredients
Add the remaining ingredients, and beat until a smooth dough forms.
Step 8: Wrap and chill the dough
Shape the dough into a disk, wrap it with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 1 hour.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 10: Roll out the dough
Let the dough stand for a few minutes at room temperature, then roll it on a floured surface or between sheets of parchment paper to ¼-inch thickness.
Step 11: Cut rectangles
Cut out 2-inch by 3 ½-inch rectangles. Repeat with the scraps. (You'll need at least 24 cookies.)
Step 12: Transfer to baking sheets
Transfer the rectangles to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them at least ½-inch apart.
Step 13: Dock with a fork
Dock the cookies with a fork in even rows.
Step 14: Bake the cookies
Bake for 6-8 minutes until firm. Set aside to cool completely.
Step 15: Unmold the ice cream
Unmold the ice cream and transfer it to a cutting board; use a sharp knife to trim the edges.
Step 16: Cut bars of ice cream
Cut the ice cream into four rows lengthwise, then thirds, creating 2-inch by 3 ½-inch rectangles.
Step 17: Assemble the sandwiches
Transfer the ice cream bars onto the cooled cookies, and top with additional cookies to create sandwiches.
Step 18: Coat with sprinkles
Dip into sprinkles if desired.
Step 19: Serve the ice cream sandwiches
Serve or freeze.
What can I serve with ice cream sandwiches?
Homemade Old-School Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
With a creamy no-churn vanilla ice cream and tender chocolate cookies, our leveled-up homemade old-school ice cream sandwiches are the perfect nostalgic treat.
Ingredients
- For the ice cream
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract or paste
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the cookies
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for rolling
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
Optional Ingredients
- Sprinkles, if desired
Directions
- Line a 9x13-inch rimmed pan with plastic wrap.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream to soft peaks.
- Add the condensed milk, vanilla, and salt, and whip to medium peaks.
- Use a silicone spatula to fold the mixture to ensure it’s evenly combined.
- Pour the ice cream into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs one at a time, mixing to combine after each addition.
- Add the remaining ingredients, and beat until a smooth dough forms.
- Shape the dough into a disk, wrap it with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Let the dough stand for a few minutes at room temperature, then roll it on a floured surface or between sheets of parchment paper to ¼-inch thickness.
- Cut out 2-inch by 3 ½-inch rectangles. Repeat with the scraps. (You’ll need at least 24 cookies.)
- Transfer the rectangles to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them at least ½-inch apart.
- Dock the cookies with a fork in even rows.
- Bake for 6-8 minutes until firm. Set aside to cool completely.
- Unmold the ice cream and transfer it to a cutting board; use a sharp knife to trim the edges.
- Cut the ice cream into four rows lengthwise, then thirds, creating 2-inch by 3 ½-inch rectangles.
- Transfer the ice cream bars onto the cooled cookies, and top with additional cookies to create sandwiches.
- Dip into sprinkles if desired.
- Serve or freeze.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|595
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|127.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|44.4 g
|Sodium
|248.2 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g
Ways to change up old-fashioned ice cream sandwiches
One of the best parts of making homemade ice cream sandwiches is how easy they are to customize. To start with, the no-churn ice cream can be swapped for store-bought ice cream for a shortcut. Feel free to use any flavor you like, from cookies and cream or cherry chip to mint, cotton candy, and more. You can even fill half your baking pan with one flavor, and half with another to vary the batch. When using store-bought ice cream, let it soften in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes for an easier time spreading it in the tray.
You can also add fun mix-ins to the no-churn version. Instead of vanilla extract, opt for peppermint or almond extract, or fold in some sprinkles, crushed cookies, jams, chocolate sauce, candies, or nuts. You can even cut the sandwiches into small squares instead of rectangles for bite-sized treats.
Once the sandwiches are assembled, you could freeze them and dip them into a chocolate coating, drizzle them with melted chocolate, coat them with sprinkles, toasted coconut, or chopped nuts, or add festive toppings based on any holidays or special occasions.
Tips for the best homemade ice cream sandwiches
While these homemade sandwiches are so worth the effort, the process does involve a few steps, so you'll want to keep some key tips in mind for the best results when preparing them. The first is to give your ice cream plenty of time to freeze before you cut it into bars. If possible, prepare it the day before and let it freeze overnight for the easiest portioning.
When working with the cookie dough, you'll find that it's a bit sticky. Avoid adding more flour, as this will make the cookies less cake-like and more dense and hard. Rolling the dough between sheets of parchment paper is the easiest way to work with it without the need for extra flour. For the cleanest rectangles, once you roll out the dough, transfer it onto a baking sheet and refrigerate it until firm. If you do end up with a firmer cookie, assemble the sandwiches and let them rest overnight to help the cookies soak up some of the moisture of the ice cream, which will soften them along the way.
In general, these sandwiches get even better over time. While they're ready to serve on the day of assembly, the longer they freeze, the more tender the cookies will become.