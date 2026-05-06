Old-Fashioned Grasshopper Pie Recipe
Minty and refreshing, grasshopper pie is one of those vintage desserts that's just as in style today as it was at its creation. The reason it's stood the test of time? A crisp chocolate cookie crust, lusciously creamy and refreshing mint filling, and signature flavor from crème de menthe and crème de cacao that takes it to the next level. It's rich but cloud-like, and a satisfying delight for all ages.
What really sets it apart is that irresistible combo of chocolate and mint, packaged in a simple, no-bake filling that's light and airy, but easy to slice. It's a dessert that's perfect for warm-weather gatherings, holidays, or anytime you want something cool, creamy, and just a little bit whimsical.
You'll find versions of this pie made with a gelatin-set base, but I love the use of mini marshmallows here, which makes this dessert even more effortless to throw together. You can even make it ahead, making it perfect for parties or any other special occasion.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned grasshopper pie
This pie comes together with just 8 ingredients, including store-bought staples like mini marshmallows and Oreos. For a double dose on minty flavor, mint Oreos are a fun choice, although you could use classic Oreos as well, if preferred. An additional upside to the mint variety is that they add a nice pop of color when sprinkled over the pie before serving. Unsalted butter binds the chocolate crust together, with kosher salt to balance the sweetness.
To prepare the filling, mini marshmallows are melted to give the pie a sweet base and sliceable texture after it sets. Cream cheese also helps stabilize the filling, and adds a rich mouthfeel and mild tanginess that rounds out the flavors. Whipped cream adds lightness for a mousse-like texture, and a duo of crème de menthe and crème de cacao adds a subtle mint and chocolate depth that gives the pie its signature touch. If you're into a deeper green color, an optional drop or two of green food coloring can take the vibrancy of the filling up a notch.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare the Oreo crust
In a food processor, pulse 20 Oreos until finely ground.
Step 3: Add butter and salt
Add the melted butter and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt; pulse to combine.
Step 4: Press the crust into a pie plate
Press the crumbs into a standard pie plate, working the crust up the sides and over the bottom.
Step 5: Bake the crust
Bake for 8-10 minutes until firm and fragrant. Set aside to cool completely.
Step 6: Melt the marshmallows
In a large saucepan, heat the mini marshmallows with ¼ cup heavy cream over low heat, stirring often, until almost melted.
Step 7: Add the liqueurs
Remove from the heat and stir to melt, then stir in the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, crème de menthe, and crème de cacao.
Step 8: Cool the filling
Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Step 9: Whip the cream
Whip the remaining 1 ½ cups heavy cream with the cream cheese to reach stiff peaks.
Step 10: Fold to combine
Fold in the cooled marshmallow mixture, along with food coloring if desired.
Step 11: Spread into the crust
Spread the filling into the cooled crust.
Step 12: Chill and serve the grasshopper pie
Chill at least 2 hours or overnight, then chop up the remaining 4 Oreo cookies and add them as garnish before serving.
What pairs well with grasshopper pie?
Old-Fashioned Grasshopper Pie Recipe
With a chocolate cookie crust, creamy mint filling, and a boozy kick from crème de menthe and crème de cacao, our grasshopper pie is a nostalgic treat.
Ingredients
- 24 mint (or original) Oreos, divided
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (10-ounce) package mini marshmallows
- 1 ¾ cups heavy cream, divided
- 3 tablespoons crème de menthe
- 2 tablespoons crème de cacao
- 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
Optional Ingredients
- 1-2 drops green food coloring
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In a food processor, pulse 20 Oreos until finely ground.
- Add the melted butter and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt; pulse to combine.
- Press the crumbs into a standard pie plate, working the crust up the sides and over the bottom.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes until firm and fragrant. Set aside to cool completely.
- In a large saucepan, heat the mini marshmallows with ¼ cup heavy cream over low heat, stirring often, until almost melted.
- Remove from the heat and stir to melt, then stir in the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, crème de menthe, and crème de cacao.
- Set aside to cool to room temperature.
- Whip the remaining 1 ½ cups heavy cream with the cream cheese to reach stiff peaks.
- Fold in the cooled marshmallow mixture, along with food coloring if desired.
- Spread the filling into the cooled crust.
- Chill at least 2 hours or overnight, then chop up the remaining 4 Oreo cookies and add them as garnish before serving.
What's the history of grasshopper pie?
Grasshopper pie was created in the mid-20th century, when mousse-like, gelatin-set pies became increasingly popular. It was inspired by the Grasshopper cocktail — a mint-chocolate drink made with crème de menthe and crème de cacao that was created in the early 1900s in New Orleans. The cocktail itself was green in color, which inspired the name.
As convenient ingredients like marshmallows, powdered gelatin, and whipped toppings became kitchen staples, lots of chiffon-like pies became staple desserts. These shortcut items made it easy to create composed, mousse-like desserts without a ton of technical baking skill. In particular, pies inspired by cocktails became dinner party favorites. By the 1950s and 1960s, Grasshopper pie became a go-to for potlucks, parties, and holiday tables — popular because of its rich, creamy flavor and bright green color. To this day, it remains a dessert that's light, refreshing, and fun to serve. It's also surprisingly modern for such a retro classic.
How can I change up grasshopper pie?
Not only is this pie simple to shop for and make, but it can also be customized based on your preferences. For the chocolate cookie crust, feel free to swap the Oreos for any type of chocolate cookie you love. Once you press the crust into the pie plate, you can chill it instead of baking it for a completely no-bake version of the pie.
For a boozier flavor, increase the amount of crème de menthe and crème de cacao slightly (too much will cause the filling to remain soft when set). You can also leave the alcohol out if preferred, opting for a splash of mint extract and an additional splash of cream to loosen the texture of the pie slightly. While the marshmallows help set the filling without adding an overwhelming sweetness, this pie is sometimes made with additional cream cheese and gelatin to set the texture instead.
For an extra-decadent touch, drizzle the pie with melted chocolate or chocolate ganache before serving, or add a sophisticated touch by topping the pie with chocolate shavings in place of the Oreos. You can even prepare this pie in mini pie pans or small mason jars for an individualized version.