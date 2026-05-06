Old-Fashioned Grasshopper Pie Recipe

Minty and refreshing, grasshopper pie is one of those vintage desserts that's just as in style today as it was at its creation. The reason it's stood the test of time? A crisp chocolate cookie crust, lusciously creamy and refreshing mint filling, and signature flavor from crème de menthe and crème de cacao that takes it to the next level. It's rich but cloud-like, and a satisfying delight for all ages.

What really sets it apart is that irresistible combo of chocolate and mint, packaged in a simple, no-bake filling that's light and airy, but easy to slice. It's a dessert that's perfect for warm-weather gatherings, holidays, or anytime you want something cool, creamy, and just a little bit whimsical.

You'll find versions of this pie made with a gelatin-set base, but I love the use of mini marshmallows here, which makes this dessert even more effortless to throw together. You can even make it ahead, making it perfect for parties or any other special occasion.