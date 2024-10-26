17 Nostalgic Cakes You Probably Forgot Existed

Think back to your childhood and the cakes you and your friends ate then. No doubt some of them were classics like chocolate or yellow cake. However, others might have been cakes that were popular back then but aren't now. For many cakes, their time in the spotlight soon disappears. What had been a popular cake that everyone seemed to make weekly suddenly fades into obscurity, occasionally resurrected by a food blog or YouTube channel looking for interesting recipes in retro cookbooks.

Of course, some of these cakes may still be a part of your personal recipe rotation. Some are still regional favorites, and others have even made mini comebacks thanks to eager foodies. While these cakes may not have totally vanished from the culinary scene, they're just not the types of cake that most people think of anymore when deciding to bake something. It's really time to bring these cakes back, so let's give them more attention. Here are 17 nostalgic cakes you may have forgotten about, and the next time you bake a cake, perhaps give one of these a try.