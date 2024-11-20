How Lane Cakes Became A Classic Alabama Dessert

If you're from the South, you might have heard tales of the dessert, stumbled upon it in a dusty collection of old recipes, or if you were lucky, tasted it yourself. This is Lane cake, the storied, once-common Southern layer cake. Though the towering, elaborate, booze-soaked, custardy creation may not be as popular as it once was, the Lane cake remains a deeply beloved and prized culinary tradition of the South. Nowhere is this more true than in its birthplace of Alabama, where it's still the official state cake.

Much like retro treats along the lines of baked Alaska, lady Baltimore cake, or other nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed, Lane cakes were once common sights at events and gatherings. The four (or three, depending on who you ask) layer cake, featuring an incredibly rich custard filling of bourbon-soaked raisins and pecans and white icing, is a grand culinary achievement, but it's roots are humble ones. The cake originated at a country fair in the 1890s, where one Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama, took home the first place prize for her creation. First referred to simply as "prize cake," Lane eventually renamed her cake to bear her moniker, and the title stuck. She first shared the recipe in her self-published 1898 cookbook, "Some Good Things to Eat," and over the decades, the cake would become a beloved treat in Southern homes for large gatherings, holidays, and other special occasions.