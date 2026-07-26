Summery Grilled Corn and Orzo Salad Recipe

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When it comes to summer foods, there are two that stay on my weekly rotation all summer long — corn on the cob and pasta salad. There is nothing quite like the taste of fresh summer corn, with its plump, sweet, slightly nutty golden kernels that call out for a slathering of butter. I decided to combine my two favorites in this summery grilled corn and orzo salad, choosing the tiny rice-shaped pasta to pair with the corn. If you haven't cooked with orzo before, it is a brilliant choice for pasta salads. Orzo can easily absorb the flavors of other ingredients, and its diminutive size gives this salad a consistent taste with every bite. Mixed in with the corn and orzo are crunchy sugar snap peas, tangy nectarine, peppery arugula, crushed pistachios, and salty cotija cheese. Everything is brought together with a creamy basil vinaigrette, and each bite sings with the best flavors of summer.

My absolute favorite way to eat summer corn is hot off the grill. Grilling corn takes the flavors to another dimension by caramelizing the sugars, enhancing the inherent nuttiness, and adding a whisp of smoky char. Seasoning the corn with smoked paprika further intensifies the rich flavors, making the corn stand out in this complex and layered salad.