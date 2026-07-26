Summery Grilled Corn And Orzo Salad Recipe
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When it comes to summer foods, there are two that stay on my weekly rotation all summer long — corn on the cob and pasta salad. There is nothing quite like the taste of fresh summer corn, with its plump, sweet, slightly nutty golden kernels that call out for a slathering of butter. I decided to combine my two favorites in this summery grilled corn and orzo salad, choosing the tiny rice-shaped pasta to pair with the corn. If you haven't cooked with orzo before, it is a brilliant choice for pasta salads. Orzo can easily absorb the flavors of other ingredients, and its diminutive size gives this salad a consistent taste with every bite. Mixed in with the corn and orzo are crunchy sugar snap peas, tangy nectarine, peppery arugula, crushed pistachios, and salty cotija cheese. Everything is brought together with a creamy basil vinaigrette, and each bite sings with the best flavors of summer.
My absolute favorite way to eat summer corn is hot off the grill. Grilling corn takes the flavors to another dimension by caramelizing the sugars, enhancing the inherent nuttiness, and adding a whisp of smoky char. Seasoning the corn with smoked paprika further intensifies the rich flavors, making the corn stand out in this complex and layered salad.
Gather the summery grilled corn and orzo salad ingredients
This summery grilled corn and orzo salad is perfect for showcasing fresh and sweet summer corn. Look for ears that have plump, brightly colored kernels with no discoloration. To cook and season the corn, you will need olive oil, smoked paprika, and sea salt. The salt is also used in the cooking water for the corn's co-star — tiny rice-shaped orzo pasta. Giving the orzo a good rinse after cooking will help to remove extra starch and keep the grains separated in your finished salad. You will make a verdant and fragrant dressing for your salad using more olive oil, fresh lime juice and zest, a shallot, a clove of garlic, plenty of fresh basil, and freshly cracked pepper. To your corn and orzo salad, you will add fresh ripe nectarines, sugar snap peas, raw pistachios, baby arugula leaves, and crumbled cotija cheese.
Step 1: Bring a pot of water to a boil
Bring a pot of water to a boil with 2 teaspoons sea salt.
Step 2: Cook the orzo
Add the orzo and cook until al dente according to package directions.
Step 3: Drain and rinse the orzo
Drain the orzo and rinse it with cold water.
Step 4: Toss the orzo with olive oil
Transfer the orzo to a bowl and toss it with 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Step 5: Chill the orzo
Cover the bowl and chill.
Step 6: Preheat a grill
Preheat a grill to medium-high heat.
Step 7: Coat the corn with olive oil, smoked paprika, and salt
Rub the corn with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle on ½ teaspoon salt and the smoked paprika.
Step 8: Grill the corn
Grill the corn until it is charred on all sides.
Step 9: Cut the kernels from the cobs
Once the corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cobs into a shallow bowl.
Step 10: Add the dressing ingredients to a blender
In a blender, combine the lime juice and zest, agave, shallot, garlic, basil, pepper, and remaining salt until chopped.
Step 11: Drizzle in the remaining olive oil
With the blender running, drizzle in the remaining olive oil until emulsified.
Step 12: Add the remaining salad ingredients to the orzo
Add the corn, nectarines, snap peas, ⅓ cup pistachios, and arugula to the chilled orzo.
Step 13: Add the dressing and toss
Toss the salad with enough dressing to coat.
Step 14: Chill the salad
Chill the salad for at least 1 hour.
Step 15: Fold in the cotija cheese
Fold in the cotija cheese.
Step 16: Transfer the salad to a serving dish and garnish
Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with the remaining pistachios, and serve.
What pairs well with summery pasta salad?
Summery Grilled Corn and Orzo Salad Recipe
Charred corn, orzo, snap peas, tangy nectarine, peppery arugula, pistachios, and cotija come together with a basil vinaigrette in our summery pasta salad.
Ingredients
- 3 ½ teaspoons sea salt, divided
- 2 cups orzo
- ⅔ cup plus 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 large ears fresh corn, husks removed
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- Zest and juice of 3 large limes
- 2 tablespoons agave nectar
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 1 large clove fresh garlic, minced
- 1 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 3 nectarines, pitted and diced
- 1 ½ cups sugar snap peas, sliced into ¼-inch pieces on a bias
- ⅔ cup roughly chopped raw pistachios, divided
- 3 cups fresh baby arugula leaves
- ⅓ cup crumbled cotija cheese
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to a boil with 2 teaspoons sea salt.
- Add the orzo and cook until al dente according to package directions.
- Drain the orzo and rinse it with cold water.
- Transfer the orzo to a bowl and toss it with 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Cover the bowl and chill.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high heat.
- Rub the corn with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle on ½ teaspoon salt and the smoked paprika.
- Grill the corn until it is charred on all sides.
- Once the corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cobs into a shallow bowl.
- In a blender, combine the lime juice and zest, agave, shallot, garlic, basil, pepper, and remaining salt until chopped.
- With the blender running, drizzle in the remaining olive oil until emulsified.
- Add the corn, nectarines, snap peas, ⅓ cup pistachios, and arugula to the chilled orzo.
- Toss the salad with enough dressing to coat.
- Chill the salad for at least 1 hour.
- Fold in the cotija cheese.
- Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with the remaining pistachios, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|648
|Total Fat
|40.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|64.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.9 g
|Total Sugars
|19.5 g
|Sodium
|742.5 mg
|Protein
|13.2 g
How far in advance can I make orzo salad and what's the best way to store leftovers?
One thing I love about pasta salads is that they often benefit from being made in advance, allowing the ingredients to fully chill and the flavors to harmonize. This salad is the same, with a couple of modifications. Two days in advance of serving, you can cook your orzo, blend up your basil dressing, grill your corn, and slice your snap peas. Mix these ingredients with enough dressing to coat, then cover and chill. This is the crux of your salad, and these elements will benefit the most from a couple days of marinating. On the day you plan to serve, prepare your nectarines and fold these in with the arugula and pistachios, adding more dressing as needed. Give this batch a good chill and then fold in the cotija. Folding the cheese in last just helps to keep the crumbles intact so they don't melt into the dressing. That said, if you are transporting your salad and want to have it finished upon arrival, by all means add that cheese in advance!
For storing leftovers, this salad should be transferred to an airtight container and kept chilled. I personally tested out the longevity with some extra salad, and it stayed delicious for 5 days after I prepared it.
Can I char corn by a different method other than grilling?
Using a grill to char your corn on the cob is a quick and easy way to achieve the slightly blackened exterior and smoky-sweet flavor that makes charred corn so tasty. If you don't have access to a grill when making this recipe, there are a few other techniques I have tested out that yield similar results. The first method is using a cast iron skillet on your stovetop. Heat the pan until it starts to smoke, then add naked ears of corn (do not add the olive oil or seasonings). Cook the corn, pressing down with tongs, until one side has started to roast and get a deep brown color. Rotate the corn and repeat, making sure to char each side. Remove the cobs from the pan and quickly brush them with the olive oil, smoked paprika, and salt.
The next method also uses plain, freshly shucked cobs and the flames of a gas stove. This is my least favorite approach, as it can get a bit messy and requires a close eye for safety, but using the gas flames and burner also most closely mimics the grates and heat of a grill. As with the cast iron pan, it is important not to use any oil or seasonings while charring the corn on your burner, as the fat could create a mini fire on your stovetop. Follow the last step of brushing on the oil and seasonings once you have removed the corn from the flames.
The last method requires first cutting the raw kernels away from the cobs. Toss the kernels with the oil, paprika, and salt, then spread in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Roast the corn at 425 F just until starting to brown, stirring frequently. With this technique, the corn is ready to use once cooled, and the roasting brings out the sweet corn flavor. Just take care not to overdo the cooking time, which would dry out the kernels.