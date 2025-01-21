Queso Fresco Vs Cotija Cheese: What's The Difference?

Queso fresco is cheese crafted from fresh curds and then packaged with no or minimal aging. It's commonly found in mainstream grocery stores, as well as specialty Latin American markets. You'll often find it crumbled on top of dishes in casual Mexican and Mexican-inspired restaurants.

The soft cheese, like the version made by Cacique, is distinctive for how it crumbles, along with its mild flavor. While it is similar to feta in texture, it's not brined. But there is still a hint of tanginess and a creamy texture like ricotta salata. It's delicious in salads, or garnishing chicken adobado street tacos.

It's easy to confuse queso fresco with queso blanco and Oaxacan cheese, which are often displayed together. But there are differences. Where the curds for queso fresco are made from rennet and cheese cultures, queso blanco is made using just milk and an acid like lemon juice. Oaxacan cheese, a specialty of the state of Oaxaca, is stringy like mozzarella and grates or melts nicely. For this reason, it's better for dishes like chile relleno or pizza than queso fresco.

Ready to get creative? Give the cheese from Mexican-American founded and family-owned V&V Supremo a try. One caveat is that while most commercial queso frescos in the United States are made with pasteurized milk, more traditional versions use raw milk, which can be risky for pregnant women and others, due to the possibility of listeria contamination.