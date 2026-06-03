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Nothing beats the aroma and flavor of freshly-baked bread, but many home bakers shy away from homemade bread recipes for fear of complicated measurements and labor-intensive kneading steps. That's exactly where this Dutch oven no-knead bread recipe — which involves a few steps and no prior baking experience — comes into play. The secret is cooking the bread in a Dutch oven, which traps the steam while it cooks, resulting in that picture perfect crust on the outside and soft, tender texture on the inside. This staple bread recipe conveniently doesn't require a stand mixer or any fancy tools, just a handful of pantry staples and a bit of patience.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The nice thing about this recipe is the ingredients are pantry staples so you can make this bread any time you want. It's perfect for days that you will be home getting things done, and you can let the dough rise and run through the simple steps." This bread is great on its own with a smear of butter, paired with a hearty curry for dinner, or used for various sandwiches for lunch.