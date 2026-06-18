Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Pizza Recipe
The unforgettable taste of corn charred over an open flame, seasoned with chili powder and lime, and lathered in a creamy, tangy sauce and crumbly, salty cheese, has made elote (Mexican street corn) one of the most popular ways to eat corn. What started on Mexican street corners has spread to ballparks, restaurants, and home kitchens across the United States, and new variations of the magical combination of flavors are constantly evolving. This elote pizza uses the creamy sour cream-based elote dressing instead of a tomato sauce base, and layers on char-grilled corn and melty mozzarella. We add fresh toppings like cilantro, jalapeños, and red onion when the pizza is fresh out of the oven, and the result is smoky, tangy, a little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, and altogether a punchy and bold pizza that might just be on your mind for days.
I love making this pizza when corn is in peak season, and I want something fresh and a little unexpected. It's perfect served with a simple green salad and an icy cold beer, and because it's lighter than your standard pizza, you will feel energized after eating it.
Gather the ingredients for elote (Mexican street corn) pizza
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some corn, garlic, limes, red onion, jalapeño, and cilantro. You can choose yellow or white corn on the cob; just make sure it is fresh and at its peak. Then head to the dairy case for sour cream, cotija cheese, and mozzarella. You'll need some pizza dough, which you can buy pre-made, or you can make your own fresh batch. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, mayonnaise, chili powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, and Tajín.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Spray a pizza pan
Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Add oil to a skillet
Add the oil to a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Add the corn to the skillet
Add the corn and char, turning occasionally, until deeply golden on all sides, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 5: Make the sauce
While the corn is cooking, make the sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, cotija cheese, garlic, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Set aside.
Step 6: Cut the kernels off the cob
When the corn is done, cut the kernels off the cob.
Step 7: Stretch the dough to fit the pan
Flatten and stretch out the dough by hand and place it in the prepared pizza pan
Step 8: Spread the sauce on the dough
Spread the sauce evenly over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border.
Step 9: Add the mozzarella
Scatter the mozzarella evenly over the sauce.
Step 10: Add the corn
Top with the corn kernels, spreading them into an even layer.
Step 11: Bake the pizza
Bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly, about 12 to 15 minutes.
Step 12: Add the toppings
Remove from the oven and immediately top with the red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and Tajin.
Step 13: Serve the pizza
Slice and serve the pizza.
What can I serve with elote pizza?
Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Pizza Recipe
This smoky, tangy, a little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, and altogether punchy and bold pizza is a fun and cheesy riff on elotes (Mexican street corn).
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 2 ears of corn, husked
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- ½ cup crumbled cotija cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
- ¾ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (16-ounce) ball pizza dough, at room temperature
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
- ½ teaspoon Tajín
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 450 F.
- Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.
- Add the oil to a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the corn and char, turning occasionally, until deeply golden on all sides, about 10 to 12 minutes.
- While the corn is cooking, make the sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, cotija cheese, garlic, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Set aside.
- When the corn is done, cut the kernels off the cob.
- Flatten and stretch out the dough by hand and place it in the prepared pizza pan
- Spread the sauce evenly over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border.
- Scatter the mozzarella evenly over the sauce.
- Top with the corn kernels, spreading them into an even layer.
- Bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly, about 12 to 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and immediately top with the red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and Tajin.
What are some substitutions I can make for the street corn pizza?
Should you want to substitute some ingredients for this elote pizza, based on what you have on hand, or to meet dietary requirements, we have a few suggestions for you. If you can't get your hands on fresh corn, look for a bag of frozen fire-roasted corn. You can cook it according to package instructions in a pot, or thaw it slightly first to remove some of the water, and cook it in a hot cast iron skillet. You can also use canned corn, which you can char in a cast iron skillet, and drying it well before charring will give you the best result.
In terms of the dairy in this recipe, you can substitute plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream in the sauce. Feta can replace the cotija cheese, and shredded Monterey Jack can stand in for the mozzarella. Dairy-free options for all of these components are available, should you want to make this recipe dairy-free and vegan. If you want a little more heat, use a serrano pepper instead of the jalapeño, or for a smokier flavor, use a roasted poblano pepper. Rather than pizza dough, flatbread or naan makes a good base, and can be cut into smaller pieces for a snacking tray.
What are some other ways to use the corn and sauce other than on pizza?
If you love the taste of this elote pizza, there are many other ways to incorporate the ingredients into other dishes. You could simply toss the charred corn and the sauce together and serve the dish as a side salad or as a dip with chips. Make an elote grain bowl by pairing it with black beans, rice, grilled chicken, and avocado, and drizzling the sauce over the top. The corn and sauce would also make a delicious taco base. For some extra protein, add beans, taco meat, grilled chicken strips, or fish.
You could use the filling inside of a tortilla, add cheese, fold it over, and saute it in a skillet for a deluxe elote quesadilla. To make a Mexican-themed tray of stuffed peppers, mix the charred corn with rice, beans, and cheese, stuff it into bell peppers, and bake them in the oven for about 30-40 minutes at 350 F. Then top with the sauce before you serve the peppers for a delicious dinner. For a flavorful pasta dish, add the corn, roasted zucchini, and crispy chorizo to cooked penne pasta and toss with the sauce for a dish that would work as a main dish or a side.