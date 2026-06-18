Elote (Mexican Street Corn) Pizza Recipe

The unforgettable taste of corn charred over an open flame, seasoned with chili powder and lime, and lathered in a creamy, tangy sauce and crumbly, salty cheese, has made elote (Mexican street corn) one of the most popular ways to eat corn. What started on Mexican street corners has spread to ballparks, restaurants, and home kitchens across the United States, and new variations of the magical combination of flavors are constantly evolving. This elote pizza uses the creamy sour cream-based elote dressing instead of a tomato sauce base, and layers on char-grilled corn and melty mozzarella. We add fresh toppings like cilantro, jalapeños, and red onion when the pizza is fresh out of the oven, and the result is smoky, tangy, a little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, and altogether a punchy and bold pizza that might just be on your mind for days.

I love making this pizza when corn is in peak season, and I want something fresh and a little unexpected. It's perfect served with a simple green salad and an icy cold beer, and because it's lighter than your standard pizza, you will feel energized after eating it.