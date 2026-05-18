Get The Most Flavor From Any Pasta Salad With This Noodle Swap

Pasta salad is a still point in our ever-turning world. It is dynamic yet enduring. It is comforting but always, somehow, refreshing. However, sometimes even the classics need a switch-up. While there are many ways in which to pep up a pasta salad, you might want to start with the eponymous ingredient: the pasta. After all, different pasta shapes can make for drastically different dining experiences, and there is one noodle that will make all the difference. We're talking about the little pip of loveliness that is orzo. Orzo may resemble rice but they not one in the same. While rice is a grain, orzo is simply pasta cut into small, oblong pieces. It is made with water, durum, and semolina flour, and is often used in soups.

Orzo might also be the perfect thing to make your next batch of pasta salad really pop. Orzo makes a particularly great base for fresh, veggie-forward pasta salad, since it is quite small and will allow for more more ingredients per bite. Like other pastas, it can absorb dressing very well and provide a pop of flavor. Plus, orzo's small shape helps it to not overshadow other ingredients, such as tomatoes, peppers, aromatic herbs, cheese, or onions. Simply cook your orzo according to the instructions on the box or bag, then rinse before adding to your salad (a crucial step). Mix and serve as usual. You'll be surprised by how fresh your salad tastes with this one simple swap.