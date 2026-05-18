Get The Most Flavor From Any Pasta Salad With This Noodle Swap
Pasta salad is a still point in our ever-turning world. It is dynamic yet enduring. It is comforting but always, somehow, refreshing. However, sometimes even the classics need a switch-up. While there are many ways in which to pep up a pasta salad, you might want to start with the eponymous ingredient: the pasta. After all, different pasta shapes can make for drastically different dining experiences, and there is one noodle that will make all the difference. We're talking about the little pip of loveliness that is orzo. Orzo may resemble rice but they not one in the same. While rice is a grain, orzo is simply pasta cut into small, oblong pieces. It is made with water, durum, and semolina flour, and is often used in soups.
Orzo might also be the perfect thing to make your next batch of pasta salad really pop. Orzo makes a particularly great base for fresh, veggie-forward pasta salad, since it is quite small and will allow for more more ingredients per bite. Like other pastas, it can absorb dressing very well and provide a pop of flavor. Plus, orzo's small shape helps it to not overshadow other ingredients, such as tomatoes, peppers, aromatic herbs, cheese, or onions. Simply cook your orzo according to the instructions on the box or bag, then rinse before adding to your salad (a crucial step). Mix and serve as usual. You'll be surprised by how fresh your salad tastes with this one simple swap.
More ways to orzo
You'll be best off incorporating orzo into fresh-leaning pasta salads, which focus more on the added veggies and herbs. An orzo, lemon, and dill salad would be absolutely lovely. Toss with a dressing of lemon juice and olive oil and add a bit of fresh feta for a cheesy kick. Really, the less dressing you add to an orzo pasta salad, the better. It's a great opportunity to use fresh, aromatic ingredients to really carry the flavor.
Since orzo is often used in Greek cooking, you might consider adding it to a Greek pasta salad, with a vinegar-based dressing and added feta, olives, tomatoes, and cucumber. (Skip or go easy on rich sauces like tzatziki, though, because that can be too heavy for such a tiny pasta.)
If you can't have orzo due to a gluten restricted diet, you can find gluten-free orzo. Or, you can sub in other ingredients, such as quinoa. It should be noted, however, that rice (ironically) might not make the best orzo substitute, since it does not maintain its texture well in the fridge.