Creamy Corn Chowder Recipe

A chowder is a comforting and hearty cross between a soup and a stew that usually has a chunky texture and a creamy broth. We might associate it mostly with seafood variations, but if you're looking for something fresh, bright, and vegetarian, this creamy corn chowder might be for you. It's rich and textured with a smoky flavor and a kick of heat to keep things interesting.

The call-out technique here is to char the corn in a cast-iron skillet. It only takes 15 minutes to blister the kernels, and the smoky char on the outside, paired with the natural sweetness on the inside, is a taste you just can't get from boiling. Yukon gold potatoes make the chowder satisfying enough to be a meal, and because of their low starch content, they give it a velvety texture. Red bell pepper and jalapeño bring extra veggies to the mix along with color and gentle heat.

I usually make a double batch of this chowder because it reheats beautifully and will last up to a week. It is perfect to heat up for a quick lunch, or pair with something off the grill for dinner. If you serve it to guests, they will no doubt be asking for the recipe.