Creamy Corn Chowder Recipe
A chowder is a comforting and hearty cross between a soup and a stew that usually has a chunky texture and a creamy broth. We might associate it mostly with seafood variations, but if you're looking for something fresh, bright, and vegetarian, this creamy corn chowder might be for you. It's rich and textured with a smoky flavor and a kick of heat to keep things interesting.
The call-out technique here is to char the corn in a cast-iron skillet. It only takes 15 minutes to blister the kernels, and the smoky char on the outside, paired with the natural sweetness on the inside, is a taste you just can't get from boiling. Yukon gold potatoes make the chowder satisfying enough to be a meal, and because of their low starch content, they give it a velvety texture. Red bell pepper and jalapeño bring extra veggies to the mix along with color and gentle heat.
I usually make a double batch of this chowder because it reheats beautifully and will last up to a week. It is perfect to heat up for a quick lunch, or pair with something off the grill for dinner. If you serve it to guests, they will no doubt be asking for the recipe.
Gather the ingredients for creamy corn chowder
To make this recipe, you'll need several produce items, so start there and grab fresh corn on the cob, red onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño, garlic, Yukon gold potatoes, and cilantro. To save time, you can use trimmed corn so it's ready to go, or if you're buying corn in the husk, follow the silk test to buy the best corn for grilling. Then head to the dairy aisle and pick up some cream cheese, which is going to melt into the soup to add to the creaminess. You'll need vegetable broth; then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, cumin, salt, celery seed, smoked paprika, and pepper.
Step 1: Add oil to a skillet
Add 2 tablespoons of avocado oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 2: Char the corn on all sides
Add the corn to the skillet and cook for about 15 minutes, rotating to char all sides.
Step 3: Add oil to a soup pot
While the corn is cooking, add the remaining oil to a soup pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 4: Add veggies
Add the onion, red pepper, jalapeño, and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add the cream cheese
Add the cream cheese and stir to melt.
Step 6: Stir in more ingredients
Stir in the potatoes, broth, cilantro, cumin, salt, celery seed, smoked paprika, and pepper.
Step 7: Cover and cook
Bring the soup to a boil, then lower the heat to medium and cover the pot. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
Step 8: Cut off the kernels
Cut the corn off of the cobs.
Step 9: Stir in the kernels
Stir the corn kernels into the soup pot.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Ladle chowder into bowls to serve, optionally garnished with extra cilantro.
What can I serve with Corn Chowder?
Creamy Corn Chowder Recipe
Charred corn adds a subtle smoky sweetness and jalapeños add a slight kick of heat to our summery, rich, and satisfying corn chowder recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 4 ears corn, husked
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 3 cups chopped Yukon gold potatoes
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon celery seed
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Add 2 tablespoons of avocado oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Add the corn to the skillet and cook for about 15 minutes, rotating to char all sides.
- While the corn is cooking, add the remaining oil to a soup pot and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the onion, red pepper, jalapeño, and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the cream cheese and stir to melt.
- Stir in the potatoes, broth, cilantro, cumin, salt, celery seed, smoked paprika, and pepper.
- Bring the soup to a boil, then lower the heat to medium and cover the pot. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
- Cut the corn off of the cobs.
- Stir the corn kernels into the soup pot.
- Ladle chowder into bowls to serve, optionally garnished with extra cilantro.
What are some ways to switch up this corn chowder recipe?
If you want to change things up with this recipe, you can add a variety of ingredients to suit your preferences. If you aren't looking for a vegetarian soup, add in some crispy bacon or pancetta to give the soup a salty contrast. For a meatless protein boost you could add a can of drained white beans. For a slightly sweeter soup with a warmer color, swap the Yukon gold potatoes for sweet potatoes. These will be better peeled if added. To make things spicier, use a serrano pepper instead of a jalapeño. For a milder smoky taste, use a poblano pepper that has been blackened under the broiler, peeled, and chopped.
To make the recipe vegan, switch out the cream cheese for dairy-free cream cheese or canned coconut milk. If you're using coconut milk, reduce the broth by about 1 ½ cups. If corn is out of season, or you want to take a shortcut, use frozen fire-roasted corn instead of charring your own. Just add it in at the end so it can thaw right in the pot.
To change the texture of the soup, use an immersion blender to blend half of the soup while still keeping chunky bites of corn and potato. Or blend the entire batch for a smooth soup, and reserve some of the charred corn for topping along with chopped cilantro.
What makes chowder different from other types of soup?
Chowder has been around for decades and originated as a shipboard dish. The early versions were made by sailors using ingredients that wouldn't spoil and could be easily combined in a single pot. Back then the key ingredients were onions, potatoes, salted fish, and salted pork. This combination would sustain sailors on long voyages and could be paired with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.
Many versions are available today, and all are characterized by a thick and chunky texture with potatoes and onion as the key ingredients. One of the most common types is New England clam chowder which is made with clams, cream, potatoes, and butter. Manhattan clam chowder is another popular version, made with broth instead of cream, and it usually includes other vegetables like tomatoes. Corn chowders emerged when seafood wasn't available and have remained a favored vegetarian soup. Chowders are all hearty soups that can be a stand-alone meal if desired. They are always served hot and have been a staple soup for generations.