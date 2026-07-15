Foil Packet Summer Pasta Recipe

'Tis the season for grilling! The warmer weather and longer daylight hours make entertaining and dining al fresco very desirable. Summer also provides a bounty of seasonal produce that is exceptionally tasty when cooked over an open flame, which is all the more reason to take to the great outdoors when preparing warm-weather meals.

Apart from the steaks, chops, burgers, and dogs, there's a plethora of less-likely foodstuffs that can be prepared over a grill, and foil packet pasta is a standout, especially if you are looking for something both simple and seasonal. Foil packet pasta takes its cue from the one-pot-meal style of cooking. Instead of some piece of cooking equipment, our ingredients are tightly sealed in sheets of aluminum foil and grill-steamed. That secure, steamy environment inside our foil parcels creates an opportunity for maximum flavor infusion.

For this recipe, I pulled inspiration from the aglio e olio style of pasta. Aglio e olio is simple in concept: a combination of olive oil and garlic, with additional seasonings of black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. To enhance those summer vibes, I included some fresh lemon juice and freshly grated sweet corn into the "sauce," which adds a lovely, bright acidity and natural sweetness. I added even more fresh corn to the pasta, along with some ripe cherry tomatoes and salty prosciutto, for the perfect sweet, juicy, and salty combination.