The Perfect Homemade Barbecue Sauce Is All About Customization

To give homemade barbecue sauce a little extra sweetness, Robbie Shoults suggests adding agave instead of the brown sugar, molasses, or honey often used in typical sauces. Agave syrup comes from a plant, meaning it's vegan (unlike honey). It also has a milder, more neutral flavor and is sweeter than sugar, so you need less of it. Maple syrup can also give a sauce a distinctive buttery sweetness with a little bit of smoke.

To add a little South Carolina flavor to your sauce, try yellow or Dijon mustard as well as some hot sauce. Go full-on Texas heat by throwing in some chili powder, cayenne pepper, or chipotles in adobo sauce. Citrus juice can also add freshness to a sauce while thinning its consistency. Minced onion and garlic can provide some extra flavor depth. For an Asian take on barbecue sauce, Shoults says, "I would also like to try soy sauce or teriyaki, along with some red pepper flakes, to create a new twist on traditional flavors."

And if you're not up for making your own sauce from scratch, why not select one of the best barbecue sauces from the grocery store and doctor it? Many bottled sauces can be too thick or too sweet, so, in addition to other spices and condiments of your choosing, consider whisking in a little apple cider vinegar, which adds tartness and thins it out. There are no rules — simply let your taste buds guide you when customizing your barbecue sauce, whether homemade or store-bought.