A Comprehensive Guide To Barbecue Sauce Across The US

While some barbecue sauce styles are popular all around the world, there are well-known and lesser-known regional variations from all over the United States. From popular options like Kansas City barbecue to special gems such as Alabama white sauce, these are the sauces you have to try to get a full run of barbecue tastes. You can find barbecue sauce from coast to coast and different cooking techniques for barbecuing meat, as well. Some areas stick with grilling for a flavorful charred crust, while others are known for smoking meat in pits for hours to get delectably tender meat.

Barbecue sauces can be categorized based on their primary ingredient: tomato, vinegar, mustard, or mayonnaise. However, many combine multiple bases, as well as other flavorful ingredients like spices, fresh garlic, and even peppers and hot sauce to create a blend that works with barbecued meats and vegetables. Some types of barbecue sauce are known for pairing especially well with different meats, although many can be used in a variety of applications. Whether you are firing up the grill or smoking low and slow over wood pellets, these sauces are the way to turn your barbecue into a world-class feast.