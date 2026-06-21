Even the simplest or most neutral of dishes benefit from some spice and seasoning. Salt and pepper are ubiquitous, but thinking beyond those two staples, the possibilities can feel endless; at times, it simply feels too daunting to craft a successful seasoning combo right there on the spot. That's where a go-to, tried-and-true, all-purpose dry rub comes into play. In our sweet and spicy all-purpose dry rub recipe, you don't have to rummage around in your spice cabinet or choose a single flavor profile to run with. The mix is equally ideal for jazzing up weeknight chicken and enhancing roasted veggies.

There are a handful of spices that go into this dry rub (six in total, not counting the salt, pepper, and brown sugar base), yet it manages to strike just the right balance along that sweet-spicy line. There's a good dose of heat from the cayenne pepper, some sharpness from mustard and ginger, and sweetness from the brown sugar. Some additional pantry staples come through with those savory notes. The ease of making the rub is undeniable, too; anyone with a moderately well-stocked spice cabinet and a few minutes can whip it up and put it to use right away — or stash it for a later use.