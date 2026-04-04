The True Origins Of Texas-Style BBQ And What Makes It Taste So Good

If you're one of the many fans of Texas-style barbecue, you probably know it's different from the rest. Its unique taste can be attributed to the diverse backgrounds of the people whose food traditions shaped the style over time. Though there are regional variations of barbecue all across the Lone Star State, to most people, Texas-style barbecue refers to the BBQ dishes popular in Central Texas and includes meats from the Texas Trinity: beef brisket, ribs, and sausage.

If you haven't eaten Central Texas BBQ, beef brisket is one of the iconic Texas foods you should try at least once. Beef became the meat of choice in Texas because of how plentiful cattle were after the Civil War, though other meats were smoked, too. The meats in Central Texas BBQ are typically smoked in offset smokers with post oak producing the fire, which gives the meat a unique flavor. The meat is famous for being simply seasoned with a salt and pepper rub and smoked for up to 16 hours in the smokers to make it tender and flavorful. Central Texas 'cue is usually served without sauce to highlight the flavor of the carefully smoked meat. Texas-style barbecue has become an iconic cuisine, with the 'cue from Central Texas being the most popular, served in all regions of Texas despite several regional variations.