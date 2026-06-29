The 13 Best Money-Saving Chain Restaurant Deals To Try In 2026 So Far

As food prices continue to strain restaurant budgets, diners are increasingly looking for ways to spend less without giving up the convenience of a sit-down meal. Fortunately, plenty of chain restaurants are still offering meaningful savings for customers willing to do a little digging. To make things easier, we tracked down the best chain restaurant deals we could find for 2026.

For this list, we combed through chain restaurant websites and social media accounts to find deals that felt genuinely useful, not just technically discounted. We focused on offers available at all or most locations, prioritizing ongoing specials over limited-time promotions tied to holidays or short-lived events. To decide which deals were actually worth including, we weighed them against regular menu prices and considered the real value they offered diners. Since plenty of chains don't exactly go out of their way to advertise their best bargains, putting together this list of the 13 best money-saving chain restaurant deals to try in 2026 turned into a bit of a treasure hunt.