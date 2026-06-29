The 13 Best Money-Saving Chain Restaurant Deals To Try In 2026 So Far
As food prices continue to strain restaurant budgets, diners are increasingly looking for ways to spend less without giving up the convenience of a sit-down meal. Fortunately, plenty of chain restaurants are still offering meaningful savings for customers willing to do a little digging. To make things easier, we tracked down the best chain restaurant deals we could find for 2026.
For this list, we combed through chain restaurant websites and social media accounts to find deals that felt genuinely useful, not just technically discounted. We focused on offers available at all or most locations, prioritizing ongoing specials over limited-time promotions tied to holidays or short-lived events. To decide which deals were actually worth including, we weighed them against regular menu prices and considered the real value they offered diners. Since plenty of chains don't exactly go out of their way to advertise their best bargains, putting together this list of the 13 best money-saving chain restaurant deals to try in 2026 turned into a bit of a treasure hunt.
1. 3 for Me at Chili's
A Tex-Mex go-to since 1975, Chili's has 1600 restaurants globally. Fans of the chain already know it offers an extensive appetizer menu and plenty of margarita options — and, having tried and ranked every margarita on Chili's menu, we at Chowhound can confirm that firsthand. It also offers one of the strongest value deals on this list with its 3 for Me deal.
Priced at $10.99 in most locations, Chili's 3 for Me deal lets diners choose an appetizer, an entrée, and a soft drink. Appetizer options include bottomless chips and salsa, a cup of soup, or a side salad, while entrée choices range from burgers and chicken sandwiches to signature dishes and other premium options. The meal also comes with a side, including fries, mac and cheese, or black beans. Unlike several other deals on this list, this one isn't limited to a specific day or time, and it's available for delivery and carryout, too. Considering that a crispy chicken sandwich with a side (but without a drink or appetizer) costs $15.79 in a typical market, this is a genuinely substantial discount.
2. $9 Pizza + Beer Happy Hour at CPK
Unlike many happy-hour restaurant deals, the one at California Pizza Kitchen, also known as CPK, is available in the dining room rather than limited to the bar. Offered Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the $9 Pizza + Beer deal at CPK includes draft beer of your choice and a 7-inch cheese, pepperoni, or barbecue chicken pizza.
California-style pizza doesn't have a signature crust, but CPK's hand-tossed pies are still plenty satisfying for the price. And if a personal pizza and beer doesn't quite feel like enough, you can always add an appetizer from CPK's happy hour menu for another $5 to $8 and still keep the total to around $20.
The pizza in this deal is essentially the same size as a CPKids pie, which sells for $7.99 in most markets, paired with a draft beer for about a dollar more. Since happy hour drafts at California Pizza Kitchen start at $5, this is a solid value — and a combo we think is well worth checking out.
3. 2 for $25 at Applebee's
The ongoing 2 for $25 deal from Applebee's includes an appetizer to share and two entrees for $25. We at Chowhound have tried and ranked every Applebee's appetizer and were surprised to see so many of them on the list of options here. Customers first choose from onion rings, mozzarella sticks, spinach and artichoke dip, boneless wings, or two side salads. Two entrees are then selected, with burgers, deluxe salads, and some skillets being standard to the offer, with upgrades ranging from $1.50 to $3.00 for premium steak, seafood, and platter meals.
Applebee's Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger, which comes with a side, normally costs $14.99, while the Fiesta Lime Chicken platter typically goes for $14.49. Add in an appetizer that usually runs $6.99 to $13.49, and this deal can save you roughly $15 off the regular menu price. Since selections and restrictions vary by location, be sure to check your local Applebee's for details on carryout, included items, and any day or time limitations.
4. Kids Eat Free Mondays at Outback Steakhouse
After determining that not enough people know how to get a free Bloomin' Onion appetizer at Outback Steakhouse, we recommended that they sign up for its rewards program. Now, to further the savings, we suggest that readers with kids visit their local Outback Steakhouse on Mondays, when Kids Eat Free. With each purchase of a full-priced adult meal, kids can get a free meal from the kids' menu, including a beverage and a side.
Ranging in price from $7.99 to $10.99, the kids' menu typically includes the standard chicken, burger, pasta, and steak dishes, but restrictions and pricing may vary by location. To get this deal, customers should ask for a FREE JOEY MEAL when dining in, or use code JOEYFREE when ordering carryout. This promotion is limited to children under 10, according to the Outback website.
5. Early Dine Menu at Texas Roadhouse
If you're a char-grill lover and haven't signed up for Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club Membership, you're already missing out on some good discounts, intel, and perks — including bottomless rolls with cinnamon butter. And if you're not already taking advantage of this popular franchise's Early Dine Menu, you might want to check out this money-saving deal as well.
Available Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at most locations, Texas Roadhouse's Early Dine Menu features customer favorites like steaks, ribs, and chicken for $12.99, which is a notable $5 to $7 discount per entree. Portion sizes and steak quality are exactly the same as the regular-priced entree, and you'll still get two scratch-made sides and signature dinner rolls. This promotion is available only for dine-in customers, and you must arrive by 4:30 p.m. Check your local Texas Roadhouse's social media page for franchise-specific details.
6. $5 Take Home Meal from Cracker Barrel
It can be argued that Cracker Barrel's $5 Take Home Meal is one of the best bargains on this list. This ongoing special allows customers who purchase a regular-priced Cracker Barrel entree to also purchase a packaged, microwave-ready take-home meal for just $5. Although options vary by location, they typically feature fried or grilled chicken mains, and often meatloaf, along with one of Cracker Barrel's signature sides, like mac and cheese or mashed potatoes.
There is no limit to the number of $5 Take Home Meals you can get, as long as an entree of equal or greater value is also purchased. And the deal is available for carry-out as well as dine-in customers. With a little forethought and maybe some available space in the freezer, you might even make Cracker Barrel's $5 Take Home Meal stretch throughout the week.
7. Tuesday Deal at Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday has spent the past decade navigating financial restructuring, menu changes, and a shrinking restaurant footprint, but it still has around 200 locations operating across the United States. In 2026, the chain is still making a strong case for budget-conscious diners, from the well-liked Garden Bar special that landed it on Chowhound's list of chain restaurants with the best all-you-can-eat deals to its especially affordable Tuesday Daily Deal.
Visit a Ruby Tuesday location on a Tuesday, and you can take advantage of the chain's $6.99 Tuesday Special, which includes select burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fish sandwiches served with fries. Since regular prices in that section of the menu typically range from $12.49 to $15.99, the discount is substantial. And with kids 10 and under eating free after 5 p.m., Tuesday is one of the best nights for families looking to save on dinner out.
8. Lunch Special at Olive Garden
This deal has been around for a long time, but it's still hitting the spot in 2026. If you've ever eaten at Olive Garden and said, "I don't think I can even eat my pasta" after stuffing your face with unlimited salad and breadsticks, this restaurant's Weekday Lunch Special is for you.
Available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., this deal gives diners a choice of soup, which varies by location but typically includes Olive Garden staples like Minestrone and Pasta e Fagioli, a house salad, and an order of garlic breadsticks for $12.99. If you're a plant-based eater or lactose-averse, you'll be happy to learn Olive Garden doesn't use real butter for its breadsticks — they're actually slathered with margarine.
When dining in, this deal is bottomless, with customers given free rein to fill their bellies (carry-out orders will get single portions of each). With regular pricing for a bowl of soup or a house salad alone averaging around $10, this is still one of the best money-saving chain-restaurant deals around.
9. Boneless Thursdays at Buffalo Wild Wings
If you're missing the Buffalo Wild Wings bottomless appetizer deal that fans loved and servers hated, rest assured, there are still great deals to be had at this chicken wing franchise. Though many of its specials and reward perks are ongoing, we've determined that Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Thursdays is an offer you shouldn't refuse.
Available during regular hours every Thursday at most locations, this BOGO deal is for delivery and takeout customers only. Choose your favorite sauce or rub, and for every order of boneless wings you buy, BWW will give you one order of equal or lesser value for free. On the regular menu, order quantities range from six to 30 wings with a price range of $11.49 to $43.49. With the deal applied, the price comes out to roughly 72 to 78 cents per wing, making this one of the better chain-restaurant bargains for wing lovers.
10. Steak & Lobster Wednesday Deal at Red Lobster
Available to both dine-in and carry-out customers, Red Lobster's Wednesday Daily Deal offers its signature surf-and-turf dish at 50 percent off its regular price. For $24.99 at most locations, you'll get a 7-ounce sirloin steak, a Maine lobster tail, and your choice of side. Notably missing from Chowhound's list of 10 meals to avoid ordering at Red Lobster, according to reviews, this classic combo makes for an ideal date night or special-occasion meal.
Like many other specials on this list, joining Red Lobster's rewards program will get you even more freebies, points, and extra money-saving deals. Though restaurants don't typically allow diners to share daily specials in-house, the fact that you can get this deal to-go means you can split it with a friend at home and make your own salad or extra sides. You could also kick off the feast with one of the seven appetizers we think you should always order at Red Lobster.
11. Heroes Discount at Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill has built a following as a seafood chain with side dishes that are just as good as the entrees. Its dinner entrées can run anywhere from around $20 to $50, so the total can climb quickly. But for service members, veterans, and first responders, Bonefish Grill offers a Heroes Discount that makes dining there a little more affordable.
Available all day, every day to military personnel, police officers, paramedics, and firefighters, the Heroes Discount takes 10% off not just a hero's meal, but the entire check, excluding alcohol and gratuity. It can also be applied to carry out orders picked up by an eligible service member or first responder. That broader discount is what sets Bonefish Grill's offer apart from similar chain-restaurant deals and earns it a place on our list of the best money-saving chain-restaurant deals
12. Wing Mondays at TGI Fridays
Once a happy-hour hot spot, the TGI Fridays restaurant chain has few locations left, but it's working hard to draw diners in with discounts and deals. On Mondays, from 5 p.m. to close, TGI Fridays offers 50-cent wings to customers who purchase a minimum of ten. Options typically include buffalo, apple butter BBQ, Nashville Hot, Dragon Glaze, and Garlic Parmesan varieties, but flavors may vary by location.
In most markets, an order of 12 regular-priced bone-in wings at TGI Fridays costs about $20. At 50 cents each on Mondays, the same dozen costs $6, cutting the per-wing price by $1.18. That adds up to substantial savings, making this one of the better restaurant deals around if you're craving wings. The offer applies to both bone-in and boneless wings, but it's only available for dine-in orders.
13. Lunch Special at P.F. Chang's
Landing on Chowhound's list of the 14 best chains for a romantic date night, P.F. Chang's has a special-occasion vibe that resonates with diners. But it's also earned a reputation as a pretty solid spot to grab a discount lunch. The Lunch Special at this Asian-inspired restaurant chain is available on weekdays from open to 3 p.m. and gives diners a choice of a starter (soup, salad, or egg roll), a rice or noodle base, and a beef, chicken, shrimp, salmon, or veggie entree.
Pricing begins at $13.99 for a basic entree with upgrade charges for premium proteins and bases. Since the menu items featured in this special are regularly priced somewhere between $16 and $24 without an appetizer, we think this is a respectable savings. If a big lunch is not your jam, P.F. Chang's also has a 3-course $20 deal that practically guarantees leftovers and a weekday Happy Hour featuring half-priced appetizers.
Methodology
To determine the 13 best money-saving chain restaurant deals to try in 2026 so far, we first generated a list of popular sit-down restaurants with hundreds of locations. From there, we searched franchise websites and corporate social media pages for mentions of special offers that might benefit our readers' pocketbooks. To make our final list, a restaurant's deal had to offer significant savings when compared to its regular menu pricing. It also had to be ongoing, not seasonal or location-specific.
All referenced prices are quoted from restaurants in the Midwest at the time of publication and should be treated as approximations. Prices, timing, features, availability, and restrictions may vary from market to market.