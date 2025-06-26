Every Margarita On Chili's Menu, Ranked

The first Chili's opened 50 years ago, and while it hasn't always been smooth sailing, the chain restaurant has made a big comeback in recent years. Chili's Triple Dipper and mozzarella sticks went viral, and they kept customers returning by making sure people are getting a good value. And then there's the margarita.

The chain offers more than a dozen different margarita options on the menu, from the classic to different frozen margaritas at affordable prices and generous portions. With so many options, it might be overwhelming deciding which one you should try. To help you out, we ranked all of the margaritas Chili's has to offer, including its newly launched line of frozen margaritas. The ranking only includes margaritas on Chili's permanent menu, not the rotating Margarita of the Month (which you should also get when you go because it's always $6). Just make sure to line your stomachs with some Chili's appetizers before you start imbibing.