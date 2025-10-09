Olive Garden Actually Doesn't Use Real Butter For Its Breadsticks

Taking advantage of the unlimited baskets of breadsticks when dining in at Olive Garden is a mandatory ritual for almost every patron of this nationwide restaurant chain. They are pillowy, warm, and taste so delicious on their own that you probably wonder if they are made fresh to order. These breadsticks are also great for dunking into your choice of soup or dipping sauce, or to mop up any leftover marinara that remains on the plate. Each breadstick comes glistening with a buttery coating and topped with garlic salt, making for a delectable bite. But did you know that Olive Garden doesn't actually use dairy-based butter for its breadsticks? Instead, the restaurant chain uses its dairy-free cousin, margarine, making its iconic breadsticks suitable for plant-based and dairy-free diners. This comes as welcome news, especially when it comes to a chain that is not particularly known for a diverse selection of vegan options.

Contrary to its unwarranted negative reputation that was forged by the powerful dairy industry, margarine is a great replacement for dairy-based butter. Keep in mind that not all margarines are plant-based or even dairy-free, though. Some brands may include animal-derived ingredients — including dairy — in their margarine. So, when you're trying to recreate Olive Garden's breadsticks at home, make sure to check the ingredients list on the label before adding a tub or block of margarine to your shopping cart.