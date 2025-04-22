10 Meals To Avoid Ordering At Red Lobster According To Reviews

An iconic chain known for shellfish specials and Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Red Lobster recent financial turmoil has shaken the brand to its core. It famously went bankrupt in 2024 due to its "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" promotion. Having grievously misjudged middle America's ability to consume mass quantities of farm-raised crustaceans, the company suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses. Declining sales over time, rising food costs, and a revolving door of management have all also played a role in the company's operational struggles.

In an effort to stay afloat, the brand has clearly cut corners in the kitchen. Portions have shrunk, ingredients have been swapped for cheaper alternatives, and once reliable menu staples have become underwhelming and, in some cases, inedible. For a brand that built its reputation on perceived freshness and flavor, the slip in standards is even driving away regulars, a group it desperately needs to keep.

Customers have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the country's largest seafood chain, posting photos of rubbery shrimp, overcooked lobster tails, and entrees that look nothing like what's advertised. While some dishes have fared better than others, many menu items seem to consistently miss the mark, especially now that the company is tightening its belt.

Whether you're one of the rare longtime Red Lobster fans or someone who's been thinking of giving the chain another try, it's worth knowing what to avoid. Let's break down the 10 worst dishes to order at Red Lobster, based on customer reviews.