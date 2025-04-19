How To Make Cracker Barrel's $5 Take Home Meals Stretch Throughout The Week

Cracker Barrel isn't just a place to get food — it's an experience. The nostalgic, kitschy restaurant decor defines the atmosphere, from checkerboard tables to vintage candy for sale in the gift shop. As a road trip staple of the East Coast and haven to after-church seniors on Sunday afternoons, Cracker Barrel can get packed during a rush. If you don't feel like relaxing in a rocking chair for 30 minutes to snag an open table, there's a way to get a taste of the country cooking you love without having to sit down and eat inside.

Cracker Barrel offers $5 take home meals, which is an impressively affordable offering for a sit-down restaurant chain at a time when fast food restaurants are scrapping dollar menus. The only catch is that you have to first order an entree of equal or greater value. The $5 bundle works with to-go orders placed inside the restaurant or ones ordered online for pickup. While there are some Cracker Barrel dishes we recommend skipping, this "buy one full-price meal to get another one at a discount" deal is easy to make delicious and cost-effective when you pair the right menu items.

The $5 take home meals in question are actual full-sized meals, too, not bite-sized appetizers. Depending on the location, you'll have a choice of fried chicken with mac and cheese, meatloaf with mac and cheese, or grilled chicken with mashed potatoes. And yes, we found a couple ways to get the most value out of this two-for-one deal to save time and money on meal prep throughout the week.