12 Seafood Chains With Side Dishes That Are Just As Good As The Entrees

The main reason most of us go to seafood chains is for fresh catches like lobster, shrimp, crab, and salmon. But often, those aren't the only things worth considering on the menu. The best seafood chains also offer tasty side dishes that complement the seafood and are sometimes just as crave-worthy. Think fluffy biscuits, creamy mashed potatoes, pungent garlic noodles, and golden hush puppies, fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. In fact, some seafood chains get just as much hype for their side dishes as they do for their high-quality seafood dishes.

To figure out which seafood chains really stand out when it comes to side dishes, we pored over customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. What we discovered is that there are several chains where customers laud particular side dishes, and a few where those side dishes have even developed cult-like followings. In some cases, diners mention the sides just as often as the seafood itself, praising everything from buttery biscuits and rich pasta dishes to perfectly seasoned vegetables. Based on reviews, these are the seafood chains where you'll want to save room for at least one or two delectable sides.