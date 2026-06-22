12 Seafood Chains With Side Dishes That Are Just As Good As The Entrees
The main reason most of us go to seafood chains is for fresh catches like lobster, shrimp, crab, and salmon. But often, those aren't the only things worth considering on the menu. The best seafood chains also offer tasty side dishes that complement the seafood and are sometimes just as crave-worthy. Think fluffy biscuits, creamy mashed potatoes, pungent garlic noodles, and golden hush puppies, fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. In fact, some seafood chains get just as much hype for their side dishes as they do for their high-quality seafood dishes.
To figure out which seafood chains really stand out when it comes to side dishes, we pored over customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. What we discovered is that there are several chains where customers laud particular side dishes, and a few where those side dishes have even developed cult-like followings. In some cases, diners mention the sides just as often as the seafood itself, praising everything from buttery biscuits and rich pasta dishes to perfectly seasoned vegetables. Based on reviews, these are the seafood chains where you'll want to save room for at least one or two delectable sides.
1. Ocean Prime
If it's an upscale ambiance you're seeking for your seafood dinner, Ocean Prime is a fine-dining seafood and steak chain with 22 stylish locations. The menu offers a wealth of enticing options, including appetizers such as tuna tartare and crab cakes, and mains like blackened snapper, teriyaki salmon, and filet mignon. The side dishes are optional add-ons, but according to many diners, there are a few that you definitely shouldn't skip. Think dishes like the Miso-chili Roasted Broccoli, Bacon Creamed Spinach, and Smoked Gouda Potato Tots.
The potato side dishes at Ocean Prime earn particularly glowing reviews, especially the Smoked Gouda Potato Tots, which come with truffle mayo. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "The truffle mayo takes these to the next level. These are the best things I've ever put in my mouth. One million out of 10." The Jalapeño Au Gratin also earned Ocean Prime a spot on our list of steakhouse chains with the best potato dishes thanks to its creamy mix of potatoes with just a hint of spice and rich Gruyère cheese. The Black Truffle Mac and Cheese also gets top marks from diners.
2. Cap't Loui
When Cap't Loui opened in 2016, it brought a taste of Louisiana to Massachusetts with its Cajun-style seafood boils. Now there are multiple locations across the country, and it's earned plenty of accolades over the years, including a spot in our list of chain restaurants with the best seafood boils. In addition to saucy boils filled with delicacies like crawfish, snow crab legs, and shrimp, you can also get sides like garlic bread, fries, and corn on the cob. You can also add bowls of jambalaya and New England clam chowder to your meal.
If you can only add one side dish to your seafood boil at Capt' Loui's, many say it should be the Garlic Noodles. One diner said in a Google review, "They were amazing — rich, garlicky, and absolutely addictive." Another fan said on Facebook, "Their garlic noodles are so addictive, I find myself going back every other day (no shame!)." Many suggest using the noodles as a vehicle to collect all the sauce that drips off your seafood, then slurping them afterward. You can also throw them directly into your boil bag so that the garlic mingles with the seafood and the noodles get fully coated.
3. Red Lobster
The first Red Lobster opened in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, and since then, the chain has earned legions of fans who can't get enough of the reasonably priced shrimp, lobster, and other enticing seafood dishes. There are also plenty of side dishes to choose from, including Hush Puppies, Bacon Mac and Cheese, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts. However, many diners would agree there's one side that trumps them all: the Cheddar Bay Biscuits that come free with every meal. In fact, they're so beloved they've entered the realm of chain-restaurant side dishes with their own cult following.
The Cheddar Bay Biscuits made their debut at Red Lobster in 1992, and they're still just as lauded today as they were back then. As one diner said in a Google review, "The cheddar biscuits alone are worth the visit — warm, cheesy, and perfectly baked." You can use the biscuits to sop up sauce, dunk them into your lobster bisque, or make mini seafood sliders. And if you still have room to spare after going to town on those unlimited biscuits, many of the other side dishes also get great reviews, including the Creamy Lobster Mashed Potatoes and Crab-topped Baked Potato.
4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Upscale chain Eddie V's Prime Seafood is renowned for its top-notch seafood and steaks served in elegant settings replete with live music. Your meal can start with dishes like oysters, sashimi, or the Point Judith Calamari (which earned Eddie V's a spot on our list of chain restaurants with the best calamari) before segueing into mains like Norwegian salmon with a whiskey glaze and bone-in ribeye. Try not to fill up too much before the mains, though, because many diners say the sides, like the Petrossian Royal Caviar Double Baked Potato and Truffled Macaroni and Cheese, are to-die-for.
One of the most highly praised sides at Eddie V's is the Crab Fried Rice. As one Google reviewer said, "This is the undisputed MVP of the menu. It is legendary, decadent, and worth every single bite." The dish features fried rice topped with jumbo lump crab meat, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions. Many say the flavors are spot-on, as you get a slight sweetness from the crab meat, plus savory umami notes. The Butter-poached Lobster Mashed Potatoes also earn tons of praise. "Arguably the best mashed potatoes we had ever eaten," said another Google reviewer.
5. Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen
Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen is brought to us by the Pappas family, who have been in the restaurant business since 1967 and own several successful chains. This one is all about Louisiana-style Cajun and Creole dishes, with a focus on seafood, such as roasted oysters, seafood gumbo, and crawfish étouffée. Most mains also come with sides that complement the proteins, like green beans with almonds, glazed butternut squash, and dirty rice (rice cooked with browned meat, veggies, and spices). You can also add extra sides to your meal, like the chain's Truffle Potatoes and Red Beans and Rice.
According to many diners, Pappadeux's Red Beans and Rice is a must-have side for any meal. "So flavorful and absolutely delicious — I could've eaten a whole bowl of that alone," said one reviewer on Yelp. Another fan said in a Google review, "I was so impressed by the red beans and rice that I longed for more in the later weeks following this visit." If you're not a fan of rice and beans, not to worry, because many diners say that Pappadeux does a great job with the other sides too, getting the seasonings and execution just right.
6. McCormick & Schmick's
Established in 1974, McCormick & Schmick's now has numerous locations across the States where you can tuck into fresh seafood dishes like shrimp scampi, sesame-crusted tuna, and citrus halibut. Steaks are also on the menu, along with other proteins like fried chicken and pork chops, and all mains can be served with steakhouse-style sides. And based on what diners are saying, you'll definitely want to add some of those sides to your meal, because there are a few that are just too good to pass up.
If you're looking for something on the luxe side, diners consistently call out McCormick & Schmick's Lobster Mashed Potatoes for being rich, flavorful, and dreamy. One Google reviewer said, "These were a revelation — creamy and smooth with chunks of fresh lobster mixed in, elevating the classic side dish to a gourmet level." And if you want to add some greens to your plate, the Blistered Brussels also get rave reviews. "The Brussels were tender, crisp, flavorful, and not too greasy or heavy," said another Google reviewer. Other options include the Truffle Fries, Grilled Asparagus, and Truffle Mac and Cheese.
7. Hook & Reel
Born in Lanham, Maryland, Hook & Reel is all about Cajun-inspired seafood boils featuring items like clams, shrimp, and snow crab tossed in sauces adjusted to your preferred spice level. And if you want something on the side to soak up all that sauce, you have plenty of options. Sides include rice, noodles, sweet potato fries, and the chain's much-loved Cajun Fries. Many of the appetizers work well as sides, too, such as Hush Puppies, Garlic Breadsticks, and Fries with Crab Meat. According to numerous diners, the sides are ultra-tasty and pair well with the seafood.
The fries at Hook & Reel get particularly good reviews for their great textures and flavors. For example, one Google reviewer said, "The Cajun fries were amazing, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside." Another Google reviewer said, "The crab fries were extra crispy and slathered with warm mayo and crabmeat." In addition, diners love the hush puppies, with many commenting on how golden and crispy they are, with pillowy insides and savory seasonings. Plus, people say the portion sizes are generous and that you really get your money's worth.
8. Bonefish Grill
If you're a seafood lover, then Bonefish Grill is probably already on your radar. It's famous for its Bang Bang Shrimp, which many consider one of the best chain restaurant fried shrimp dishes out there. But beyond that, the chain offers a great selection of seafood dishes, all of which can be paired with enticing sides like jasmine rice and garlic-whipped potatoes. And if you really want to go all out, you can opt for premium sides like the Truffle Fries, Crispy Cauliflower, and Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts.
Peruse reviews for Bonefish Grill, and one side dish comes up time and again — the Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts. The dish features Brussels sprouts that are flash-fried, then tossed in a sweet-and-spicy sauce and sprinkled with toasted macadamia nuts and cilantro. According to one Google reviewer, "The Brussels sprouts were the best Brussels sprouts I have ever had." Another reviewer said on Yelp, "I'd suggest that you order them, even if you're not a fan of Brussels sprouts." The Crispy Cauliflower also gets plenty of shout-outs thanks to its crunchy breading and a tangy Asian-inspired sauce.
9. Truluck's
With just 12 locations in a handful of states, Truluck's is smaller than many of the other chains on this list, but it gets top marks from diners for its high-quality, sustainable seafood. Crab has a prominent presence on the menu, along with lobster, shrimp, and fish such as sea bass and salmon. The menu also features a wide selection of sides, including vegetable dishes such as Creamed Spinach and Pan-seared Broccoli, and starchier sides like the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes and Brie Mac and Cheese.
Whether you're going with greens, creamy potatoes, or pasta as a side dish, diners say you won't be disappointed, as Truluck's gets all the details right. For example, one Google reviewer said of the Creamed Spinach and Brie Mac and Cheese, "The spinach was tender and combined with a creamy béchamel sauce and topped with Parmesan. The macaroni was cooked al dente, so it was not too soft. The blend of cheese was tasty and coated the pasta evenly." Many also suggest ordering the Parker House Style Rolls (listed as an appetizer) to go with your meal, as they're substantial and simply melt in the mouth.
10. The Boiling Crab
The Boiling Crab offers a variety of seafood boils, styled like those you find along the Gulf Coast. The formula is simple: First, choose which items you want in your seafood boil, including blue crab, crawfish, shrimp, and clams. Then, you choose your sauce and spice level, and everything gets tossed together into a flavorful meal you can eat with your hands. Sides are also on offer, and some say an absolute must, with items like the Crabby Fries, Fried Oysters, Shabang Bang Shrimp, and Lemon Pepper Fries. You can also order extra sauces for dunking or drizzling over your sides.
If you're not sure which side to get at The Boiling Crab, the Crabby Fries come highly recommended. The dish features crispy fries topped with crab meat and drizzled with a house-made garlic aioli. A Yelp reviewer described them as "SO good. Perfectly seasoned, loaded, and addicting." People also praise the Lemon Pepper Fries, like one Google reviewer who said, "The Lemon Pepper Fries were the best fries I have ever had anywhere in my life. Absolutely incredible flavor — I would highly recommend everyone to order them."
11. Chart House
Chart House is a fine-dining chain that focuses on seafood and steak, but what sets it apart from many competitors is that each restaurant is in a scenic setting. So, depending on which location you're visiting, you can be soaking up waterfront views or appreciating historic architecture as you dine on lobster, steak, and what many say are some seriously sublime side dishes. The sides vary from location to location, but you can expect dishes like Lobster Risotto, Creamed Spinach, Boursin Potato Souffleé, and Sizzling Mushrooms.
What diners like most about Chart House's sides is that they go above and beyond simple steamed vegetables and plain mashed potatoes. For example, diners consistently call out the Asian Green Beans for being cooked to bright green, crispy perfection and seasoned beautifully with a soy-ginger sauce. The 3 Potato Garlic Mashed dish also earns praise for its rich butteriness with just the right amount of garlic. But if you want a side that truly stands out, many recommend the Spinach Salad. As one Google reviewer said, "The warm spinach salad was prepared tableside and served like a chopped salad. The best I've ever had."
12. Legal Sea Foods
Legal Sea Foods has been a Boston institution since 1950, when it started as a family-run fish market. Today, there are over 20 locations in multiple states, including several airport branches. The menu ranges from New England classics like clam chowder and lobster rolls to sushi, fish tacos, and fish and chips. The sides are just as varied, with options like onion rings, coleslaw, jasmine rice, and snap peas with ginger and mint.
If you want to try a variety of sides, consider ordering the Fisherman's Platter, which comes with a variety of fried seafood like shrimp, whitefish, and calamari, as well as french fries, onion strings, and coleslaw. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews it gets, it made our list of the best chain restaurant fried seafood platters. And if you're looking for a single side to order with a more scaled-down main, many say the french fries are a good bet. As one Yelp reviewer said, "The fries were hot, golden, crispy outside and tender inside. Perfect." And as a Google reviewer shared, "The fries were as thick as fingers."
Methodology
To uncover which seafood restaurant chains serve the absolute best side dishes, we read through and analyzed countless reviews on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google, and YouTube. We only looked at reviews that were written within the past year to ensure that the information people were sharing was up to date, and we took note of the chains that received mostly positive reviews for their sides. The chains on this list are the ones that consistently wow diners with sides that taste fresh and flavorful and make the perfect complements to the seafood on offer.