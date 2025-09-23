15 Chain Restaurants With The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deals Beyond Buffets
Every restaurant-goer loves a deal, and in 2025, an increasing number of chain restaurants are offering all-you-can-eat and "bottomless" special promotions that go beyond the typical buffet experience. These aren't just your standard salad bars (although there are also plenty of those to be had): we're talking unlimited wings, pasta, appetizers, drinks, and so much more. With inflation squeezing food budgets, these limited-time deals offer serious bang for your buck. And, since we're all about a great deal, we've rounded up 15 chain restaurants from across the country that, as of 2025, have standout "eat-all-you-can" or bottomless deals. These chain restaurants give you plenty of variety without having to visit a buffet.
To build this list, we dug through official promos, news coverage, and recent updates, ensuring every pick here is current as of mid-2025 — either available now or offered earlier this year — so you won't run into long-expired specials. Of course, some deals vary by location and may come and go (though at least you'll know to be on the lookout for them in the future), but overall, these chains have embraced the endless-eating trend, making them worth a stop if you're hungry for more than a single plateful.
1. Olive Garden
Few phrases spark joy for carb lovers quite like "Never-Ending Pasta Bowl." Olive Garden has turned this promotion into a modern ritual and, it's still going strong. Diners can pick their favorite pasta shape, ladle on a sauce of choice, and keep going back until they hit the proverbial pasta wall. It's the kind of meal where you tell yourself "just one more bowl" and somehow end up three plates deep, with a basket of warm breadsticks still within arm's reach.
What makes this limited-time promotion so great is the sheer variety. You can start with the classics like marinara and spaghetti, then switch gears to a creamy bowl of fettuccine Alfredo, and even add some toppings to shake things up. The mix-and-match options feel endless, and the built-in never-ending soup or salad course gives you a moment to catch your breath before diving back in. It's indulgent, though lovingly familiar, and one of those deals that never really goes out of style.
2. Applebee's
Applebee's has embraced the all-you-can-eat special by leaning into pure comfort food. Think endless baskets of riblets, double crunch shrimp, boneless wings, golden chicken tenders, and mountains of fries. It's the kind of spread that feels tailor-made for a group outing rather than a quiet solo dinner. There's just something about passing around baskets of crispy tenders or diving into another round of ribs that makes the table feel more like a party than a sit-down meal.
Part of the charm is how mix-and-match the whole experience is. You don't have to commit to one thing — you can go a round with riblets, switch to boneless wings, then circle back to tenders if the mood strikes. Endless fries keep the table busy in between bites, and the sauces give you room to experiment (or just stick to a classic ranch dip if you're a loyalist). It's casual, messy, and exactly the kind of limited-time deal that turns an ordinary weeknight into an event.
3. Buffalo Wild Wings
If wings are your happy place, Buffalo Wild Wings is where all-you-can-eat dreams come true. In 2025, the chain brought back its unlimited wings and fries deal, giving diners a reason to linger long past the first plate. It's not just about how many you can put away — it's about testing your commitment to classic flavors. Will you stick with honey BBQ until the end, or switch things up halfway through and choose something fiery and flavor-rich like mango habanero?
The beauty of this setup is that you can tailor the meal completely to your taste buds. Some people use it as a chance to sample every sauce on the menu, while others settle into a groove with their go-to heat level and favorite wing flavors and never look back. With fries piled on the side and big-screen TVs everywhere, the vibe leans decidedly hangout and is exactly what a limited-time, endless wing night should be.
4. Red Robin
Red Robin might not have "all-you-can-eat" entrees, but its bottomless menu has become legendary. Once you order, the steady stream of refills begins, from fries and onion rings to side salads and even soft drinks. The idea isn't to overwhelm you with a giant plate at once but to keep things flowing so your basket never really feels empty. It's a clever way to stretch out a meal, especially if you're there to hang out and graze.
The endless fries are, of course, the star of the show. Thick, seasoned, and just salty enough, they're designed for dipping and sharing. But if you're not in a fry mood, the bottomless side salad keeps things lighter, or you can swap in sweet potato fries for something different. Pair it with one of Red Robin's stacked burgers and a delicious fruity drink, and you've got a dining rhythm that's hard to beat. It's not flashy, but it nails the simple joy of having "just one more basket" without hesitation, not to mention the restaurant has a stellar kids menu.
5. IHOP
IHOP knows exactly what people want from an all-you-can-eat deal: fluffy pancakes stacked sky-high. In 2025, the chain brought back its all-you-can-eat promotion offering unlimited buttermilk pancakes with a selection of breakfast combos. Think of bottomless pancakes as the sidekick taking center stage. The quintessential breakfast staples, like eggs and bacon, are there too, but it's really about those warm, golden flapjacks rolling out until you call it quits.
Do you go big early and pile on the butter and syrup, or take a slower late-morning approach so you can stretch out the stacks? The pancake refills come in twos, which keeps things manageable while still letting you feel like you're indulging. For anyone who grew up associating IHOP with late-night meals or family breakfasts, it's a nostalgic throwback dressed up in a modern promotion. Pancakes on repeat might sound simple, but when they're fluffy and endless, it's magic.
6. TGI Friday's
TGI Fridays has leaned into indulgence with its "Endless Apps" menu, a limited-time fan favorite that's still around in 2025. Mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and sesame chicken bites are among the greatest-hits list of bar snacks on offer, and the point of the deal is simple: order as many rounds as you can handle after 9 p.m. It's a promotion that blurs the line between dinner and a snack session, which is probably why people keep coming back to it.
As with any all-you-can-eat extravaganza, the fun is in how you approach it. You can start with pretzel bites, switch to spinach and artichoke dip, then come back for round after round of your top favorites. Pair it with a cocktail or beer, and suddenly "just a quick bite" turns into a full-blown hangout. It's exactly what you'd expect from a place that has built its brand on being the weekend's unofficial kickoff spot.
7. Panera
Panera's version of "bottomless" takes a different approach by focusing on drinks. Its Unlimited Sip Club is still going strong in 2025, offering endless refills of coffee, tea, fountain sodas, and specialty beverages like Charged Lemonades. For people who camp out at Panera during the workday with a laptop, or swing by a few times on the weekends, the membership-style deal has basically redefined what "all-you-can-drink" looks like.
While it may not be as flashy as a table full of fries and wings, the appeal is still high. That second (or third) iced coffee on a hot afternoon? Covered. Craving something fizzy after your lunch sandwich? Grab another without hesitation. It's a quieter kind of indulgence, but it's still rooted in the same idea: You get to keep going back without worrying about the tab climbing higher, and that's worth its weight in gold if you're a frequent Panera visitor.
8. HuHot Mongolian Grill
At HuHot Mongolian Grill, the all-you-can-eat concept is built right into the experience. Diners fill bowls with noodles, proteins, vegetables, and sauces, then hand them over to be cooked on the massive circular grill in the center of the restaurant. The real hook? You can do this as many times as you want. Each trip through the line is a chance to experiment. Maybe one round is super spicy and garlicky, the next packed with sweet-and-sour flavor.
The atmosphere adds to the fun. Standing around the grill, watching chefs flip noodles and toss shrimp into the flames, feels like dinner and a show. And, since every plate is customizable, you don't get the repetition that sometimes happens with other all-you-can-eat setups. Instead, it feels like a choose-your-own-adventure meal with unlimited do-overs and endless possibilities. It's an interactive dining experience and perfect for groups where everyone wants to try something a little different.
9. Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday's Garden Bar has been a staple for decades, but in 2025, the chain upped the ante with a Garden Bar Pass. For a flat fee, diners can enjoy unlimited trips to the salad bar, stacked high with fresh greens, toppings, and dressings. It's one of the few all-you-can-eat deals out there that leans on freshness instead of fried food, and this makes it stand out.
That said, it's not just lettuce and croutons. The bar also includes proteins like diced ham, bacon bits, and hard-boiled eggs, along with plenty of crunchy extras. It's customizable enough to keep you coming back for more without getting tired, whether you're in the mood for a light starter before your steak dinner or a full salad meal. And because the pass encourages repeat visits, it taps into nostalgia for the old-school salad bar era we all know and love while updating it for today's diner.
10. Sizzler
Sizzler has always been known for its buffet-style salad bar, but the all-you-can-eat vibe extends beyond greens. In 2025, guests can enjoy access to an unlimited pasta, taco, and wing bar as well as a dessert bar to round off the meal. It's like a hybrid between a traditional buffet and a sit-down steakhouse, and for many, it's the best of both worlds.
The flexibility is probably the most appealing part of this deal. You can build a light meal with salads and soup, or treat it like a feast by piling on pasta and bread before your main dish even hits the table. There's a nostalgic quality to it — Sizzler feels like one of the last places keeping this style of dining alive — but the variety stops it from feeling dated. It's a spot where you can still linger, graze, and head back for just one more plate.
11. Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster's may be best known for its arcade games and oversized cocktails, but the chain has also jumped into the all-you-can-eat scene with unlimited wings nights. In 2025, this special is still going strong, turning what might have been a quick stop for games and a few beers into a full-on event. Picture baskets of wings showing up round after round while your group takes breaks between air hockey or billiards matches. It's a mash-up of dinner and entertainment that keeps you hanging around long after you thought you'd call it a night.
You can start mild, dipping boneless wings in ranch, then work your way up to something spicier without worrying about running out of eats. The lively energy of the surrounding arcade adds to the over-the-top vibe. For groups, it's especially appealing — you can compete on the floor, then compare who downed the most wings.
12. Angry Crab Shack
Seafood fans know that a seafood boil is already a generous (and messy) affair, but Angry Crab Shack takes it up a notch with all-you-can-eat specials at select locations in 2025. Buckets of crab, shrimp, and crawfish show up doused and dripping in garlic butter or Cajun spice, and the refills keep coming until you surrender.
The catch? It's only available on weekends, and you'll want to bring a big appetite and a ton of extra napkins. But this is all part of the fun at any seafood boil, digging in with your hands, cracking shells, and getting a little saucy (which is why they have bibs at the ready). The communal feel makes Angry Crab Shack's seafood boil great for groups, and the spice levels can be tailored to suit your crew. It's less about polished dining and more about rolling up your sleeves and diving in, which is exactly what makes it memorable and well worth the cost.
13. Outback Steakhouse
While Outback might be famous for steaks and Bloomin' Onions (bet you haven't tried homemade blooming onions), the chain also has a quieter all-you-can-eat deal that leans on lighter comfort food instead of heavy entrees. The Unlimited Soup and Salad combo is a lunchtime staple in 2025, giving diners the chance to cycle through hearty soups, crisp salads, and — of course — those warm honey wheat bread loaves that always disappear faster than you think. It's a lighter take on "endless," but it fits perfectly for anyone who wants a filling meal without going into full steakhouse mode.
The variety makes it worth repeating. Soups like baked potato or French onion are rich enough to feel indulgent, while the salad keeps things fresh and crispy. Add in that signature bread, and it quickly becomes more than a side dish — it's a whole meal you can stretch out as long as you want. For regulars, this bottomless pairing is a reliable way to enjoy the chain's laid-back vibe on repeat.
14. Gen Korean BBQ House
At Gen Korean BBQ House, all-you-can-eat isn't just a promo, it's the whole point. Each table has its own grill, and the menu is built with variety in mind. Diners order rounds of marinated meats, seafood, and veggies that come raw, ready to be cooked right at the table. You can kick things off with thin-sliced beef brisket, follow it up with spicy pork bulgogi, then toss some shrimp or squid on the grill for good measure. The food keeps coming as long as you keep ordering, which makes the meal a marathon, not a sprint.
Grilling together turns dining into something interactive, with friends trading tongs, flipping short ribs, and comparing dipping sauces. You set the pace: fast and furious if you're starving, or leisurely with a drink in hand. The unlimited rounds and large menu mean no two visits feel the same, and the mix of flavors keeps things fresh. It's social and endlessly customizable, which is exactly what makes it one of the best all-you-can-eat deals in 2025.
15. Melting Pot
Melting Pot isn't just about leisurely dipping anymore — the Forever Fondue promo brings true all-you-can-eat energy to fondue dining. In 2025, locations rolled out the Endless Entrees deal on select nights, offering unlimited rounds of fondue such as Land and Sea, Classic, or Steak Lovers. Entrees come with a crisp salad starter and, of course, a portion of chocolate fondue to finish, making it a full three-course experience that only ends when you decide you've had enough. It's all-you-can-eat dressed up in a fondue pot, with the same celebratory vibe that's always been Melting Pot's calling card.
What makes this promotion stand out is how it blends the indulgence of unlimited entrees with a slow, social way of eating. You're not piling a plate — instead, you're cooking, dipping, chatting, and deciding what to order next. Endless fondue might seem like a gimmick, but it's actually one of the most fun and unforgettable all-you-can-eat experiences you'll find in 2025.
Methodology
To put this list together, we set out to find chain restaurants that are actively serving up all-you-can-eat or bottomless deals in 2025. That meant focusing on big national names and a handful of regional players that are easy to find across the U.S. We dug into official websites, press announcements, news coverage, and recent chatter online to make sure every deal listed here is either happening right now or ran earlier in the year, with a high likelihood of something similar being repeated.
We also made a point to go beyond the obvious buffet setups. Traditional buffets are their own dining category, so we left those off the list unless the chain also provided something special, like a pass or unique add-on that goes further than standing in line and piling endless plates. Availability can still vary by location, and some of these deals are limited-time, but overall, these picks represent the most current "endless" options that restaurant chains are leaning into this year.