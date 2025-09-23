15 Chain Restaurants With The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deals Beyond Buffets

Every restaurant-goer loves a deal, and in 2025, an increasing number of chain restaurants are offering all-you-can-eat and "bottomless" special promotions that go beyond the typical buffet experience. These aren't just your standard salad bars (although there are also plenty of those to be had): we're talking unlimited wings, pasta, appetizers, drinks, and so much more. With inflation squeezing food budgets, these limited-time deals offer serious bang for your buck. And, since we're all about a great deal, we've rounded up 15 chain restaurants from across the country that, as of 2025, have standout "eat-all-you-can" or bottomless deals. These chain restaurants give you plenty of variety without having to visit a buffet.

To build this list, we dug through official promos, news coverage, and recent updates, ensuring every pick here is current as of mid-2025 — either available now or offered earlier this year — so you won't run into long-expired specials. Of course, some deals vary by location and may come and go (though at least you'll know to be on the lookout for them in the future), but overall, these chains have embraced the endless-eating trend, making them worth a stop if you're hungry for more than a single plateful.