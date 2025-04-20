Every Applebee's Appetizer, Ranked
Applebee's being the brunt of widespread criticism isn't anything new, whether it's toward its poorly-reviewed pasta dishes or being declared on the worse end of chain restaurants that serve steaks. No one can deny, however, that the fast-casual restaurant trumps other franchises when it comes to its range of appetizers, adding up to 14 different options. Even with the whopping amount of shareables, though, some are misses while others are hits.
With a huge part of Applebee's claim to fame being its half-priced appetizers, in which it offers a number of its starters for 50% off come nighttime, it's not difficult to run through all the choices at some point or another. And as you taste your way through the list, you'll quickly find that a few standout options are good enough to be considered go-to orders, and unfortunately, many are subpar, whether on account of taste or value.
13. White Queso Dip and Chips
White queso is a sort of unsung hero. Its transformative power in things like a burrito, nacho platter, or even a casserole isn't talked about nearly enough. Imagine, then, the excitement of customers being able to purchase a whole bowl of the stuff from Applebee's for under $10. Of course, it comes alongside a basket of tortilla chips, making its price point all the more reasonable, considering people are charged an additional fee of almost $3 for small to-go cups of sauce at other establishments like Chipotle.
Consequently, imagine the disappointment people feel when that wallet-friendly appetizer doesn't meet expectations. Well, customers won't have to picture it much longer, as that's the sad reality of how forgettable this starter is. The queso, on its own, unfortunately, doesn't have the same effect as if it were to be used as part of a meal. When eaten with just a chip, it's too salty, underscoring that it would fare better paired with the flavors of another dish. For example, these cheesy chips could benefit from scooping up the contents of an Applebee's Southwest Chicken Bowl or even a Grilled Chicken Tender Salad rather than being ordered as an appetizer.
12. Mozzarella Sticks
The reason why you should avoid ordering mozzarella sticks at Italian restaurants seems to apply to American restaurants as well. It does at Applebee's, at least, where the cheesy sticks give the impression of being a store-bought, frozen variety that has simply been tossed into a deep fryer. A Quora user claiming to be a former kitchen manager at the joint said this is actually true for all of Applebee's fried items, which "come frozen and prebreaded."
It's not hard to tell that this is the case for Applebee's mozzarella sticks in particular, given their nutritional value. Frozen foods are notorious for being high in sodium, and it's proven by the amount in these sticks, which is a startling 2,440 milligrams per serving. That number is already high on its own, but it's even worse when taking into consideration that the entire appetizer is 860 calories.
Don't get me wrong; they don't taste bad, and they are surprisingly really full of cheese. They're not hollow the way other restaurants sometimes serve them. True foodies can agree the lack of an ooey-gooey cheese pull is also always disappointing.
11. Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadillas have been on Applebee's menu for as long as customers can remember, and there's enough appeal to see why. The filling between the grilled tortillas isn't skimped on, providing a decently thick stack of quesadillas that contain a mix of chipotle lime chicken, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese, along with salsa and sour cream on the side. Its quantity or choice of ingredients isn't a problem. However, it's that they come together in an unimpressive way.
The elements within this order mesh together indistinguishably. Nothing about this quesadilla stands out, so while it's hefty enough to satiate your hunger, it'll do nothing to satisfy a hankering for flavor. Your tastebuds will likely be left looking for something else afterward, and you'd be better off going elsewhere to satiate it. Even a canned chicken shortcut for craveable quesadillas has more potential to deliver on flavor. Also, the quesadillas don't always come in even slices. That may be a seemingly small detail in the grand scheme of things, especially since that'll vary from order to order, but the possibility of it happening makes a difference if you're planning to share this with a group of people.
10. Crunchy Onion Rings
Everyone loves a successful order where you get exactly what you're expecting. And with an appetizer so straightforwardly named Crunchy Onion Rings, customers should settle for nothing less than an audible crunch and crackle for every bite taken out of these deep-fried vegetables. Thankfully, the restaurant's transparency has paid off and this appetizer was not wrongly named. There's more batter than anything on these rings, which is usually a problem in most other foods, but not at Applebee's, with how pleasantly delicate and crispy the coating is.
Even the onions in this appetizer cooperate. When it comes to most establishments, it's a frustratingly frequent occurrence for the entire string of onion to be pulled out of the batter coating upon one bite, but that didn't happen with this order. Nor was it mushy, as many other onion rings tend to be. Every mouthful was uniform in its batter-to-onion ratio, and best of all, no greasy oil was left behind on the fingers after eating, as is common with other restaurants and frozen onion ring brands. This appetizer would be placed higher in this ranking if it weren't for the fact that there are options that simply provide more complex, nuanced flavors that won't lead to taste fatigue the way these rings might eventually do.
9. Neighborhood Nachos Chipotle Lime Chicken
What could've been a promising dish ultimately fell short. In comparison to its beef counterpart, which is discussed later in this ranking, the Neighborhood Nachos with Chipotle Lime Chicken didn't have nearly enough meat. Naturally, then, there wasn't much of a chance to get a taste of that chipotle and lime either, with how little protein there was to carry it.
It's a hefty portion with all the ingredients, including white corn tortilla chips, queso, house-made pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole. But the most important element of all had to be searched for in the restaurant's dim lighting. The lack of chicken in comparison to how many chips there were on the plate guaranteed that not every scoop would contain the meat people expected to be eating. And for that reason alone, the nearly $15 cost isn't as worth it. Opt for the beef topping instead, or consider making truly ultimate chicken nachos from home instead.
8. Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy classic, the Spinach and Artichoke Dip is among Applebee's current list of most popular menu items. It feels as if it's been that way for a long time now, as over the years, countless people have gone online to highlight the dip as a notable part of their dining experience at Applebee's. The dish's thick, comforting texture makes the love for it understandable — as does its balance and proportion of Parmesan cheese to veggies, creating a hearty combination.
This is all coming from someone who isn't even a fan of the whole spinach and artichoke combo, despite its popularity continuously rising with store-bought versions from places like Trader Joe's going viral. And while credit was given where it was due, Applebee's offering of the dip is still not a personal favorite after trying it time and time again. It also can't go without mention that the chip-to-dip ratio is almost always off. There is always an abundance of chips (though many are broken up and too small to even scoop the dip) and not enough of the spinach and artichoke to go with it.
7. Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce
Prepare yourself for a hot take: Applebee's breadsticks could kick Olive Garden's to the curb. It might be a particularly touchy time to make such a bold statement now that Olive Garden has lost its top spot as the number one casual dining restaurant in the U.S., but it had to be said. Once you've allowed time to let that controversial opinion soak in, stay open-minded as you learn the reasoning behind it. The Italian-American eatery is widely known for its complimentary breadsticks that precede customers' meals. Its glowing reputation needs to be knocked down a few pegs, though, as those sticks can do with a lot less salt on top and a side of soup to make it more bearable.
On the other hand, Applebee's garlic breadsticks need nothing of the sort. They fall on the opposite end of the spectrum, being so delicious on their own that it actually brings the level of enjoyment down to dip it into the accompanying alfredo sauce, which evidently tastes far better on pasta rather than bread. If the appetizer consisted of just breadsticks alone, it could've easily shot up in this ranking due to its warm, soft texture and garlic-forward taste. But because what's meant to be the star of the dish doesn't deliver, Applebee's Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce will sadly have to settle for being smack in the middle of the lineup.
6. Brew Pub Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip
Serving as a sort of opposite to the Breadsticks with Alfredo Sauce is Applebee's Brew Pub Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip. An order of the latter gets you four large pretzel breadsticks, a sizable bowl of Blue Moon white cheddar beer cheese dip, and a small portion of honey Dijon mustard. The titular cheese dip succeeds in the way the previous appetizer's alfredo sauce couldn't. It's the best part of the meal — as it should be, with its warm, comforting feel and the subtlest hint of beer adding to the complexity of the flavor, setting it apart from the joint's plain white queso.
The accompanying pretzel bread isn't as enjoyable to eat as Applebee's garlic breadsticks are, but it's by no means bad or in desperate need of being covered up by the condiment. It's airy, soft, and almost sweet. They just taste even better when dunked in the cheese sauce.
5. Boneless Wings
Wings can be found in the starter section of menus more often than not. With how popular of an order they are, it'd be a shame if Applebee's couldn't even get the most basic one down. Luckily, Applebee's doesn't fall victim to that. Not completely, at least.
Its boneless wings aren't anything to write home about. Still, they're good enough to satisfy a craving. The chain is consistent in making its chicken with a slightly crisp, firm texture, which is a big achievement considering how generous the sauce coating is. You have several sauce choices, including but not limited to Classic Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Pepper, and Sweet Asian Chile. If you can't decide which to pick, no worries; you have the option to stick to one sauce or try out two at no additional cost. The staff simply split your wings between the ones you choose. I suggest Sweet Asian Chile as one of your sauce options — it's the standout of them all, providing a light heat that lingers long after you've finished your bite.
4. Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries
One of the menu's most recent additions, the Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries only came about in 2022 -– and thank goodness it did. This starter is available for about $11, which is a small amount to cough up for how hefty and delectable these fries are. They're so good that the already inexpensive cost of it was nothing to blink an eye at, but the fact that it comes down to about five dollars come happy hour feels like robbing the restaurant. But hey, I'm not complaining.
An order of this gets you a plate of waffle fries adorned in a delicious mix of beer cheddar cheese, ranch, and a very generous sprinkling of bacon. The large size of each fry and firm, crisp texture are perfect for supporting the abundance of toppings that sit atop each fry. It also makes for very easy handling, which cuts much of the mess out of the dining experience. We can only hope Applebee's never discontinues this menu item, and apparently, much of the public feels the same. The reviews floating around online are generally positive. YouTuber and popular taste-tester Timmy's Takeout rated the fries a 10/10. He gushed about the beer cheese in particular, saying, "It has a nice strong, rich flavor. It's salty but not too salty. The consistency is perfect. It isn't too thick." I agree, Timmy.
3. Classic Bone-In Wings
Chicken wings work in almost every setting, whether it be a football party or a cozy night at home in front of the television. Bone-in wings, on the other hand, are another story. These hand-held bites can be inconvenient to eat in the presence of others, making for a thoroughly messy ordeal. That's precisely the reason many people opt for boneless wings instead.
Don't make the mistake of doing that at Applebee's, though. The chain's boneless chicken is surely a solid choice. However, its bone-in wings are absolutely worth the extra effort and high price point of almost $17 since it isn't eligible for happy hour. Its honey barbecue variety is a safe route to go, tasting the same as you'd expect just about anywhere, but the real star of the show is its garlic Parmesan wings. They're a must-order, as they're crunchy and light in taste. You actually have to search a bit for the taste of garlic and parm — that's how subtle it is. That sounds like a bad thing, but when compared to the wet, greasy wings that are often overpowering and dripping in sauce at other fast food joints, it's a great thing.
2. Neighborhood Nachos with Beef
If there's one thing to know about the Neighborhood Beef with Nachos, it's that they're going to hit every single time. Sure, the excessive salt on the tortilla chips can't go without notice in most of the batches. But that's pretty on trend with a majority of Applebee's appetizers in general, and it's usually excusable when it comes to this starter. So while there's admittedly a moment of hoping that the person salting your nachos for the night wasn't as heavy-handed, they're more than good either way, making the fact that they aren't part of the half-off apps promotion easy to bypass, too.
The base of tortilla chips is relentlessly loaded with the same ingredients as the chipotle lime chicken version, save for the ground beef. Otherwise, there's the similar use of queso blanco, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, and a few jalapeños again. I can't forget the large dollops of sour cream and guacamole either, which do a tremendous job of making the order feel even more complete. In fact, it's so satisfying that it can, without a doubt, work as someone's personal meal for the night rather than as a shareable. You'll be full halfway through the dish, though you won't want to stop until you've finished the whole thing because they're just that good. The massive portion is 2,010 calories, however, so if that deters you, stick to how they're meant to be enjoyed and split it with a few friends. There's more than enough of this goodness to go around, and the chips are so generously topped off that almost every bite you and your crew take will have its fair share of ingredients on it.
1. Chicken Wonton Tacos
Regular tacos using soft corn and flour tortillas are already crowd-favorites, but Applebee's one-ups the classic Mexican dish by putting an Asian-inspired spin on it. Thus, the Chicken Wonton Tacos were born. The appetizer consists of a wonton shell filled with Sweet Asian chile grilled chicken and topped off with coleslaw.
Everything about this starter works. Switching the usual shells out for wontons is the first thing to elevate the meal. The shells themselves are delicately crisp and airy. They're sturdy enough to hold the filling together but still light enough that the texture gives way for the other ingredients to shine through. The chicken is, of course, the scene-stealer, as it's what provides that sweet yet savory flavor. Even the wedge of lime that comes on the side makes a difference when utilized. It imparts a bit of sour tang to break up the meat's sweetness and adds a bright, refreshing element. It's all delicious enough that the coleslaw scooped atop each taco doesn't do much to add to the experience, but it also doesn't detract in any way. You can't go wrong with this appetizer, especially knowing that the four tacos you're given only add up to 600 calories and contain 30 grams of protein.
Methodology
The order of this ranking is primarily based on the flavor of each Applebee's appetizer. A taste test of all items was conducted, in which the food's texture and use of ingredients were analyzed. Starters that stood out more and had a majority of its elements work together nicely were placed higher on the list, while orders that left no particular lasting impression or had off-putting characteristics were placed lower.
Nutritional value was also taken into account for certain offerings, such as the amount of calories, sodium, and protein within a serving. Lastly, since Applebee's is widely known for its happy hour, in which several appetizers become half-priced, the cost and value of some items were considered. It was assessed whether non-discounted meals were worth paying full price for.