Every Applebee's Appetizer, Ranked

If there's one thing to know about the Neighborhood Beef with Nachos, it's that they're going to hit every single time. Sure, the excessive salt on the tortilla chips can't go without notice in most of the batches. But that's pretty on trend with a majority of Applebee's appetizers in general, and it's usually excusable when it comes to this starter. So while there's admittedly a moment of hoping that the person salting your nachos for the night wasn't as heavy-handed, they're more than good either way, making the fact that they aren't part of the half-off apps promotion easy to bypass, too.

The base of tortilla chips is relentlessly loaded with the same ingredients as the chipotle lime chicken version, save for the ground beef. Otherwise, there's the similar use of queso blanco, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, and a few jalapeños again. I can't forget the large dollops of sour cream and guacamole either, which do a tremendous job of making the order feel even more complete. In fact, it's so satisfying that it can, without a doubt, work as someone's personal meal for the night rather than as a shareable. You'll be full halfway through the dish, though you won't want to stop until you've finished the whole thing because they're just that good. The massive portion is 2,010 calories, however, so if that deters you, stick to how they're meant to be enjoyed and split it with a few friends. There's more than enough of this goodness to go around, and the chips are so generously topped off that almost every bite you and your crew take will have its fair share of ingredients on it.