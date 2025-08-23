7 Appetizers You Should Always Order At Red Lobster, And 3 You Should Avoid

When it comes to seafood chains in the U.S., Red Lobster is by far one of the most well-known. Since opening in 1968, the company has built a solid reputation offering fresh seafood at affordable prices. It also became famous for its over-the-top promotions like the Endless Shrimp and Endless Crab deals. Although the company declared bankruptcy in 2024 and has shuttered several stores since, it still has plenty of die-hard fans who can't get enough of the buttery Cheddar Bay biscuits and staple dishes they've grown to love over the years. And, for many diners, certain appetizers are among their must-haves.

Some Red Lobster appetizers are available year-round, while others come in and out of rotation. With over a dozen options to choose from, it can be tricky to narrow it down, especially if you're not sure which starters will deliver the best flavor for the price.

To uncover which appetizers at Red Lobster are worth ordering and which dishes are best avoided altogether, we drew on personal experience and scoured countless customer reviews to see what other people are saying. We took note of the starters that get tons of praise and those that consistently seem to fall flat. Based on our findings, these are seven appetizers that you should try at Red Lobster, and three that you might want to skip.