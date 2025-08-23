7 Appetizers You Should Always Order At Red Lobster, And 3 You Should Avoid
When it comes to seafood chains in the U.S., Red Lobster is by far one of the most well-known. Since opening in 1968, the company has built a solid reputation offering fresh seafood at affordable prices. It also became famous for its over-the-top promotions like the Endless Shrimp and Endless Crab deals. Although the company declared bankruptcy in 2024 and has shuttered several stores since, it still has plenty of die-hard fans who can't get enough of the buttery Cheddar Bay biscuits and staple dishes they've grown to love over the years. And, for many diners, certain appetizers are among their must-haves.
Some Red Lobster appetizers are available year-round, while others come in and out of rotation. With over a dozen options to choose from, it can be tricky to narrow it down, especially if you're not sure which starters will deliver the best flavor for the price.
To uncover which appetizers at Red Lobster are worth ordering and which dishes are best avoided altogether, we drew on personal experience and scoured countless customer reviews to see what other people are saying. We took note of the starters that get tons of praise and those that consistently seem to fall flat. Based on our findings, these are seven appetizers that you should try at Red Lobster, and three that you might want to skip.
Order: Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
Red Lobster has always been known for its shrimp. The very first Red Lobster menu featured fried shrimp on seafood platters, and the chain would go on to offer the crustaceans in many different forms over the decades. (Sometimes, that's even been to the chain's detriment. For example, many say that the Endless Shrimp deal contributed to Red Lobster's bankruptcy woes.) There are multiple shrimp appetizers to choose from, but if you want the best, reviews suggest the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp is the way to go.
Crispy, flaky, and slightly sweet, this tropical-inspired dish features plump shrimp that are butterflied and hand-breaded with a panko-like coating and shredded coconut. Word on the street is that Parrot Bay coconut rum also goes into the mix. The shrimp are deep-fried until golden and served with the chain's famous creamy piña colada sauce.
Numerous reviewers say that the coconut shrimp is their favorite appetizer at Red Lobster, with many describing it as "delicious" and "awesome." One diner said in a Google review, "I've been hooked on that coconut shrimp for a while now — it's simply amazing." Customers like that the shrimp are cooked to crispy perfection and that the sauce takes everything to the next level. If you too find yourself hooked on the shrimp and want a more substantial serving, you can also order the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp as a main course or get a platter to share at the table.
Order: Crab Queso
Crab is another crustacean that Red Lobster takes pretty seriously. If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Endless Crab promo of 2003, which featured unlimited servings of crab for a set price. Red Lobster lost millions on the campaign, so the chances of it happening again are pretty slim. However, the company periodically rolls out Crabfest, a limited-time event featuring special crab dishes. There are also several crab dishes available year-round, like the much-loved Crab Queso appetizer.
Queso dips can be hit or miss at restaurants. Sometimes they're too runny, too stodgy, or just bland. But Red Lobster's Crab Queso gets a lot of love for being creamy, ultra-cheesy, and packed with flavor. It's served with pico de gallo, which adds pops of color and zesty flavor, as well as tortilla chips on the side. Many say the dip has a subtle spiciness that gives it extra oomph, but not so much heat that it blows your tastebuds out. Instead, the spice contrasts nicely with the sweetness of the crab meat and the richness of the cheese.
Another thing that the Crab Queso has going for it is that the crab is responsibly and sustainably sourced. Red Lobster states that it only sources wild-caught crab and that it sticks to species that are considered abundant such as snow crab, Dungeness, and Bairdi. In addition, it only works with suppliers who abide by crab harvesting seasons and follow catch quotas to ensure that the crab populations have time to recover.
Avoid: Crispy Dragon Shrimp
If you're a fan of spicy seafood dishes, you might be tempted to kick off your meal at Red Lobster with an order of the Crispy Dragon Shrimp. It first hit the menu back in 2017, when it was added as an entrée along with other globally-inspired dishes. At some point, it disappeared from the menu, only to return again in 2023 for an Endless Shrimp event. It managed to stick around after the promo was over, although many diners aren't sure why.
At first glance, the Crispy Dragon Shrimp looks like a pretty decent dish. It features breaded, deep-fried shrimp tossed in an Asian-inspired sweet chili sauce. You would expect that the dish would be vibrant and flavorful with a nice balance of sweetness and heat, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. Some reviewers find it bland and forgettable, while others comment on how salty it is. One Google reviewer called it a "total sodium fest" and stated that it "tasted like a bowl of spice and salt."
The texture is also something that many diners can't get past. One TikTok reviewer commented, "You know how when you don't cook the breading long enough and it has that mushy kind of consistency on the inside? That's what I'm getting." Others have commented on how the restaurant skimps on the shrimp with this dish and that the appetizer is mostly just breading and sauce. In addition, some think the price is a bit steep for what you get.
Order: Lobster Flatbread
There are currently only two lobster appetizers on Red Lobster's menu, both of which get rave reviews. The Lobster Flatbread is the newest addition (it launched in 2024) and it features a mix of Maine lobster and langostino, fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan on a thin crust. The flatbread is cut into pieces, which makes it easy to share. According to many diners, though, you'll probably want to keep the whole dish to yourself.
Long-time Red Lobster fans probably remember the Lobster Pizza that used to be on the menu, but then was cruelly taken away at some locations. If you were a fan, you'll be happy to know that the flatbread is pretty much identical, but with a rectangular instead of a circular crust. An employee of the chain said on Reddit, "As far as I know, it's basically the same, but the crust is different obviously, and there may have been a larger amount of cheese."
The reviews for the flatbread are overwhelmingly good, with many people commenting on how crispy and light the crust is. In addition, the toppings are ample with decent-sized chunks of lobster and langostino. The flavors also go well together. One fan summed it up pretty succinctly in a Facebook comment, stating, "The Lobster Flatbread is INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS." Pro tip: You can get $2 off the Lobster Flatbread if you order it during happy hour, which typically runs from Monday to Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Order: Crispy Dragon Calamari
Squid is a staple at many seafood chains, with popular spots commonly offering fried calamari with different sauces. Red Lobster is no exception. There are actually two versions to choose from on the appetizer menu. If you're craving something classic, you can opt for the Hand-Breaded Calamari, which comes with jalapeño ranch and marinara sauce. However, if you're feeling adventurous, many diners highly recommend the Crispy Dragon Calamari.
While the Crispy Dragon Shrimp gets more than a few lackluster reviews, the opposite is true of the Crispy Dragon Calamari. It's prepared in much the same way — the calamari rings are breaded and deep-fried, then tossed in a sweet chili sauce. However, in our opinion, it just hits differently. Maybe it's the fact that it has dried chiles in the mix to add extra flavor and aroma. Or it could be that the batter seems to stick more to the calamari rings and does a better job of soaking up the sauce.
We're not the only ones who give a thumbs up to this crispy, Asian-inspired dish. One Reddit user commented, "Let me tell you, I've tried calamari from just about everywhere, from cheap eats to fine dining. This is literally the best. Maybe it was the peppers that did it for me." Reviewers say that the sweetness is the perfect balance to the heat, but that you can still actually taste the calamari. Many diners give it a solid 10 out of 10.
Avoid: Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Some of the appetizers at Red Lobster have been around for ages, like the Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, which have been on the menu for over a decade. That can either be a sign that people love them or that the dish might be due a makeover. Sadly, it seems like the latter is true. Many recent reviews say the Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms are disappointing, including several written by people who were formerly fans of the dish.
The Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms consist of mushroom caps filled with Red Lobster's signature seafood topping and Monterey Jack cheese. The stuffing mixture includes chopped scallops, shrimp, tilapia, lobster, celery, onion, red pepper, and green pepper. These get mixed with bread crumbs, parsley, chicken stock, and Old Bay seasoning. The stuffing gets piled into the mushroom caps, topped with the cheese, and cooked until browned.
Many of the issues diners have with the mushrooms come down to the texture. As one Google reviewer said, "The mushrooms used to be great, but they were so nuked that they were rubbery and not tasty at all." Another reviewer said, "It was cold, dry, and the cheese was sitting on top like it was plastic." Others mention grainy stuffing and just an overall bland flavor. Interestingly, Red Lobster recently introduced a new version of stuffed mushrooms that gets much better reviews (more about that later), so it's possible we might see a swap-out one day.
Order: Lobster Dip
If you're craving lobster to start your meal, the Lobster Dip is another solid option. This appetizer features Maine lobster and langostino in a gooey three-cheese spinach and artichoke blend that's served with pico de gallo and tortilla chips. After scouring countless reviews across multiple platforms, we found that the majority of diners had glowing things to say about the dip's crave-worthy flavors. In fact, it was hard to find anyone with anything negative to say.
A big part of what makes the Lobster Dip so flavorful is the mix of seafood that goes into it. For those who aren't familiar with langostinos, they're small crustaceans that look like a cross between prawns and lobsters. Also called "squat lobsters," they're often cheaper than lobsters, but have a similar taste. Langostinos are game-changers for lobster dip because they add slightly sweet notes that contrast nicely with the richness of the cheese.
Reviewers also love that the Lobster Dip is easy to share. One diner posted a Google review that said, "We were pleased with how good it was, and how generous the serving size was." A portion of the dip can be quite filling on its own, but when shared with the table, it makes for a good appetite-whetter. In addition, some guests have noted that the tortilla chips are surprisingly good. Of course, you don't have to stick to just tortilla chips. The Cheddar Bay biscuits are also a great vessel for dipping.
Order: Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms
Whenever Red Lobster runs a promotion like Lobsterfest or Crabfest, it typically offers new menu items that highlight the selected seafood. For example, at the time of writing, Red Lobster is currently in the midst of a brand new Crabfest 2025, where diners can sample new items like seafood boils with snow crab legs. One of the new appetizers on the menu is already creating a great deal of buzz. The Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms put a new twist on an old dish, and many reviewers are all for it.
While the old Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms often get negative reviews, many say the new Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms are absolutely delicious. They're basically the regular mushrooms with the same seafood and cheese filling, but they're topped with lump crab meat in a luscious, creamy sauce. One diner described them in an Instagram post as "baked to perfection and bursting with rich crabby goodness." Another TikTok reviewer commented on how saucy the mushrooms were, which solves some of the texture problems people have with the regular mushrooms.
Many of the special dishes offered during promotions are only available during the event, so they disappear once the promotion is over. If that's the case with the Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms, they'll only be around until mid-September. That being said, some dishes do stay on the menu. For example, the lobster flatbread was a special for Lobsterfest that stuck around. Based on what diners are saying, more than a few people would be thrilled if the Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms became a permanent menu fixture.
Avoid: Popcorn Shrimp
Have you ever wondered how popcorn shrimp got its name? Well, many sources say we have Red Lobster to thank for that. The chain started offering popcorn shrimp on its menu in 1974, and it was an instant hit. The bite-sized pieces of breaded and deep-fried shellfish are easy to grab by the handful, just like popcorn. They also make for a great appetizer to snack on while waiting for your main meal. The chain recently added popcorn shrimp to the menu again after a period of absence, but sadly, many diners aren't impressed.
Ideally, popcorn shrimp should be crispy and golden, with decent-sized bites that give you more shrimp than batter. Unfortunately, that's not always what you get at Red Lobster. One of the biggest problems that people have with the chain's latest version is that the shrimp seem to be much smaller than they used to be. For example, when food reviewer Daym Drops sampled the new popcorn shrimp, he said, "I know popcorn that's bigger than this little piece right here ... It's like popcorn shrimp sneezed and then a little popcorn booger came out."
Other people have also commented on how the batter overwhelms the shrimp, which may be related to the tiny size of the shrimp. Then again, it could simply be that the chain hasn't nailed the ratios with the new version yet. In addition, some people comment that the new popcorn shrimp just doesn't taste right and that the breading is soggy and unappetizing.
Order: Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops
At the end of 2024, Red Lobster revamped its menu and added several new items that fans can't get enough of. One of those is the Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops appetizer. It features four large sea scallops wrapped in bacon with a side of spring mix. You can also get the scallops as an add-on to certain meals, including platters (like the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast), pastas, rice bowls, and seafood and steak dishes. It's one of the pricier appetizers on the menu, but many diners say it's worth the splurge.
Anyone who's cooked scallops at home knows how easy they are to mess up, whether it's through overcooking, under-seasoning, or not getting that crucial, caramelized sear. In fact, there's a whole list of mistakes people often make with scallops. That's why it's impressive that Red Lobster's Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops get such consistently glowing reviews, with diners commenting on everything from the great flavor to the texture and execution.
Reviewers echo this praise across several different platforms. One YouTube reviewer noted that the scallops struck "such a good savory-sweet balance," while a Facebook user highlighted the "nice smoky flavor" and tenderness of the shellfish. On Google reviews, another diner admitted they were surprised by both the quality and the size of the scallops, even if the price felt a little steep. That's a pretty good indication that most customers see the Bacon-Wrapped Scallops as a stand-out appetizer that delivers on flavor and portion size.
Methodology
So, how did we choose the best and worst appetizers to order at Red Lobster? To start, I drew on my own experiences of which dishes I always enjoy and the ones I'm not a huge fan of. However, I also know that everyone has different tastes, so I wanted to get a broader picture. To do that, I turned to reviews on platforms like Yelp, Reddit, Google, and social media. I looked at what everyday diners were saying, as well as food bloggers and YouTube reviewers. Some of the criteria looked at included taste, portion size, execution, and value for money. These are the dishes that scored the highest and the lowest on these points across a broad spectrum of reviews.