The 3-Course $20 Deal At This Asian Chain Practically Guarantees Leftovers
Chain restaurants often try to get customers in the door by offering hard-to-beat deals; maybe it's an amazing happy hour deal or a specific menu deal at an affordable price. At P.F. Chang's, besides having a quality happy hour, you can also grab a three-course meal for just $19.99 per person, and with those portion sizes, it almost guarantees you'll get two meals out of one.
It's called the Chef's Feast, and it's meant to be shared. It offers a wide range of options and allows customers to each choose a salad or soup, plus an entree; they can choose one appetizer for the table as well. There are ranges of appetizers and entrees, so if you're craving something more elevated, you can pay an additional fee to upgrade to a premium or deluxe choice.
Standard appetizers include egg rolls and spring rolls; some premium options are chicken lettuce wraps, crab wontons, and a California roll. The standard entrees include chicken choices like crispy honey chicken and sesame chicken. Lo mein, fried rice, and tofu are on the menu as well. For a beef or seafood entree, you'll have to upgrade to at least a premium dish, where you can get firecracker shrimp or Mongolian beef, among others. The price to upgrade varies per menu item, but it's somewhere between $1 and $5.
The best dishes to order in the Chef's Feast deal
Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, but based on those who have tried the Chef's Feast dishes, there are bunch worth ordering. The crispy honey chicken comes highly recommended by customers, with one Yelp reviewer saying it "had enough zing from the chili sauce," creating a good balance of sweet and spicy. Another dish worth ordering is the Mongolian beef, though you'll have to upgrade to a premium entree for that one. A Yelp review called it "so tender and fresh" but did note that it had a little too much garlic, though there's an easy fix: "When I go back, I will ask if they can hold the garlic."
P.F. Chang's is widely known for its lettuce wraps (fun fact: they're a top-selling menu item) so if you're willing to order a premium appetizer, make sure you get those. As for the included appetizers, people love the pork egg rolls. One person on Yelp called them "the best I've ever had," adding, "They were tender and filled with so much pork." Whether you keep it just to the $19.99 price or pay for a few upgrades, reviews suggest you'll find something you enjoy.