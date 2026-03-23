The 3-Course $20 Deal At This Asian Chain Practically Guarantees Leftovers

Chain restaurants often try to get customers in the door by offering hard-to-beat deals; maybe it's an amazing happy hour deal or a specific menu deal at an affordable price. At P.F. Chang's, besides having a quality happy hour, you can also grab a three-course meal for just $19.99 per person, and with those portion sizes, it almost guarantees you'll get two meals out of one.

It's called the Chef's Feast, and it's meant to be shared. It offers a wide range of options and allows customers to each choose a salad or soup, plus an entree; they can choose one appetizer for the table as well. There are ranges of appetizers and entrees, so if you're craving something more elevated, you can pay an additional fee to upgrade to a premium or deluxe choice.

Standard appetizers include egg rolls and spring rolls; some premium options are chicken lettuce wraps, crab wontons, and a California roll. The standard entrees include chicken choices like crispy honey chicken and sesame chicken. Lo mein, fried rice, and tofu are on the menu as well. For a beef or seafood entree, you'll have to upgrade to at least a premium dish, where you can get firecracker shrimp or Mongolian beef, among others. The price to upgrade varies per menu item, but it's somewhere between $1 and $5.