How Many Ruby Tuesdays Are Left And Why Are They Struggling?

Ever find yourself reminiscing about the old-school Endless Garden Bar at Ruby Tuesday? While it's not impossible to find Ruby Tuesdays today, there certainly aren't as many locations of the once-popular chain as there used to be. Ruby Tuesday has been struggling since the pandemic, when it closed 185 restaurants. Today, 209 Ruby Tuesday locations are still fully operational. It's easier to find Ruby Tuesday locations in the Eastern and Southeastern United States, with the most locations operating in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In 2020, Ruby Tuesday filed for bankruptcy, before emerging from its Chapter 11 filing less than a year later, but the chain still has a long way to go before returning to its status as a casual dining hotspot. There are several reasons why Ruby Tuesday restaurants are struggling, including serious changes in the way shopping malls are updating their offerings. Chain restaurants — like Ruby Tuesday, Friendly's chain restaurants, and Bennigan's — were once plentiful in shopping malls, providing the perfect spot for shoppers to enjoy dinner before hitting the road and heading home. Like many businesses, tons of shopping malls shuttered in recent years. As malls closed, mall-based restaurants did the same. Many malls that have been on the brink of closing are working to draw in business by adding regional and local restaurants with international flair in place of familiar chain restaurants.