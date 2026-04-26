What You're Missing Without Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club Membership
Dedicated carnivores know there's a lot to love about Texas Roadhouse. You can pick out your own steak before you take a seat at your table and enjoy one basket of bottomless rolls after another (there's a reason why Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious). If you frequent the chain, you've likely heard about the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club program. We investigated the program's perks to help you decide whether it's actually worth signing up.
Within 48 hours or so of signing up for the VIP Club, you'll get a discount in your email inbox. While exactly what you get may be location-dependent, we signed up for the app and were excited to see a bar code for a free appetizer the following day. You'll also get a special gift or discount deal from Texas Roadhouse on your birthday and on your yearly anniversary of becoming a VIP member. Personalized offers occasionally appear in the app as well, so check your notifications before your next visit to ensure you don't miss out on potential savings.
What you need to know about the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club
Each Texas Roadhouse location runs its own VIP Club, and according to posts on social media, location-specific VIP Club specials add to the perks of the program. Some locations offer special discounts for VIP members during back-to-school week, while others offer special to-go meal deals for members from time to time. Without a membership, you might go through your day unaware that there's a special, members-only deal going on at your local Texas Roadhouse.
The bottom line: It's totally worth it to join the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club, and you're missing out if you eat at the chain without being a member. It's free, and whether you visit the restaurant frequently or not, you'll be able to score some discounts from time to time. While you don't have to subscribe to text alerts from the VIP Club, doing so can let you know when you have a discount available so you get the most out of your membership.