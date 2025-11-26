Here's What Deli Meats Go On A True Italian Sub

Some foods incite debate. Questions about whether cereal is actually soup, whether a hot dog is a sandwich, or whether tomato sauce is different from tomato gravy have ended friendships and torn families asunder. So it's nice when the rules are unmovable. Such is the case with a classic Italian sub, which must include a precise array of meats to hold its title: ham capicola, salami, and pepperoni.

To be clear, the Italian sub in question is distinctly American; you're considerably more likely to find this massive sandwich near the East River than the Amalfi Coast. Many purveyors agree on this essential trio of meats, including Defonte's in Brooklyn, a century-old shop widely considered the best of its kind in New York City and a local authority on the sandwich. Capicola adds a tender richness, salami brings a tangy, fatty depth, and pepperoni delivers a spicy kick with notes of paprika and black pepper. Now, you might see some variations on that lineup. Those variations are incorrect. Even well-intended adaptations that might cater more specifically to your own taste fall outside the bounds of a true Italian sub.