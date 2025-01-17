Your Sandwiches Are Missing One Flavor-Packed Ingredient

When it comes to building the perfect sandwich, it's all about personal preference. However, most would agree that no sandwich is complete without at least one condiment. Sure, you could reach for the mayonnaise or mustard, but if you're looking for a major flavor boost that requires even less effort, then you need to swap in some Italian dressing.

Since Italian dressing is usually thinner than mayo or mustard, you don't even have to dirty up a utensil by spreading it on a sandwich. Just drizzle some right on each piece of bread. You can use store-bought dressing or make your own. If you're buying it, it usually comes in two types: a tangy, acidic dressing that's more of a vinaigrette or a creamy Italian that has a consistency similar to ranch. Both are generally made with the same herbs and flavor enhancers, so either will work on your sandwiches.