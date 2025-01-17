Your Sandwiches Are Missing One Flavor-Packed Ingredient
When it comes to building the perfect sandwich, it's all about personal preference. However, most would agree that no sandwich is complete without at least one condiment. Sure, you could reach for the mayonnaise or mustard, but if you're looking for a major flavor boost that requires even less effort, then you need to swap in some Italian dressing.
Since Italian dressing is usually thinner than mayo or mustard, you don't even have to dirty up a utensil by spreading it on a sandwich. Just drizzle some right on each piece of bread. You can use store-bought dressing or make your own. If you're buying it, it usually comes in two types: a tangy, acidic dressing that's more of a vinaigrette or a creamy Italian that has a consistency similar to ranch. Both are generally made with the same herbs and flavor enhancers, so either will work on your sandwiches.
Italian dressing is an integral part of your next sandwich
You can make a basic Italian vinaigrette at home with a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, herbs or seasonings (including oregano and garlic powder), a little honey to sweeten it, and red wine vinegar for tang. While these flavors pair well with something like a classic Italian sub or a BLT, you can get creative with how you use this dressing. Make a basic chicken salad sandwich, then enhance it with a little Italian dressing on each bread slice. Or, add a tablespoon of dressing right into the salad and mix it together.
Next time you make a grilled cheese, switch out the typical American or cheddar with Italian cheeses, such as provolone and mozzarella. You can then either add a little Italian dressing to the inside of each bread slice or mix the dressing with some mayonnaise or butter and spread it on the outside of the bread to build flavor while it toasts.