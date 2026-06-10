Triple Chocolate Cream Puffs Recipe

There are some desserts that, delicious as they may be, are more casual, everyday treats, like the humble chocolate chip cookie or a classic fudge brownie. Then there are those desserts that immediately seem better-suited for fancier occasions, with sophisticated appearances and flavor profiles that are nothing short of bakery-worthy — and we'd definitely argue that these triple chocolate cream puffs, brought to us by recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, fall into that latter category. Between their bold, layered chocolate flavor and adorable bite-sized nature, these lovely little treats almost look too good to eat (but something tells us your guests won't have any problem eating them anyway).

Although cream puffs can come in all sorts of sweet or savory flavors, Rosenhouse triples down on the chocolate approach for optimal decadence, incorporating chocolate into all three components of the puffs: the choux pastry, the cream filling, and the ganache. The result, as you might imagine, is one that is just about guaranteed to impress party guests and chocolate lovers alike. "These cream puffs are the ultimate party flex — while they're simple to prepare with some key tips, they're incredibly impressive, perfectly bite-sized, and totally indulgent," Rosenhouse says. And, while these cream puffs may be a little more involved than your average dessert, they really aren't all too complicated to make, so long as you take your time and follow the steps carefully.