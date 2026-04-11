Old-Fashioned Tunnel Of Fudge Cake Recipe

When it comes to old-fashioned cakes like this one, simplicity is part of the charm. To make a Tunnel of Fudge Cake, you'll start by coating a standard Bundt pan with softened, unsalted butter and unsweetened cocoa powder to help release the cake easily from the pan. Feel free to swap the butter for cooking spray if preferred.

For the batter itself, butter is creamed with granulated sugar and vanilla extract until smooth. The vanilla adds a nice depth, but feel free to swap for espresso powder for an extra-chocolatey touch. Large eggs and egg yolks are added one at a time to bind the batter and give it structure. As a substitute for the classic frosting mix used in the original recipe, confectioners' sugar and cocoa powder are beaten in, along with all-purpose flour and salt. Similar to making a molten chocolate cake, there's no leavening agent in the mix, keeping the cake dense and fudgy in the center after baking.

Pecans are folded in before baking, but can be skipped or swapped for other types of nuts (including the original walnuts) or chocolate chips if preferred. Additional cocoa, confectioners' sugar, salt, and milk are mixed to create a rich chocolate glaze for the cake before serving.