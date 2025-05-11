15 Secrets To Better Baking According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I, like many others, grew up in a family of bakers. The ceremonial torch (read: KitchenAid stand mixer) was passed down from my grandmother to my mom and then to me. But this isn't something that's a universal experience — and even if you did grow up with a spatula in hand, you may not be at the level where you feel comfortable taking your training wheels off just yet. If you've done any tinkering with bakes, be it cookies, cakes, or scones, you may have realized what a challenge it can be. There's just so much to learn, and rarely is there a guidebook with all the hidden secrets and tips you need for baking success — until now.

I, a former food educator and avid home baker, teamed up with a talented trio of culinary professionals, including Keiry Palma, chef-instructor of Pastry and Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), Justin Burke, author of "Potluck Desserts," and Jon Davis, the Culinary Innovation Lead at La Brea Bakery, to offer some of the best-kept secrets for better baking. Whether you're trying to master the science of a quality cookie or looking to venture into tantalizing breakfast pastries, you can benefit from some of their insight.