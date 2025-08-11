Can You Substitute Milk For Heavy Cream When Making Chocolate Ganache?

Whether it's destined to become homemade truffles, cake frosting, a layer in a decadent tart, or something else, ganache is a deliciously indulgent, versatile ingredient. And it can be made using just two ingredients: a good kind of melting chocolate and heavy cream. But let's say you're feeling the need for something rich and chocolatey, stat — but have no heavy cream on hand! Can you use milk instead? They're both dairy products, after all.

Unfortunately, Alysha Dintale, executive pastry chef at The Goddess and Grocer, tells Chowhound that "Substituting milk for cream in ganache usually doesn't work well." This is due to the higher fat content in the cream, "which is essential for creating a smooth, stable emulsion with the melted chocolate." Substituting milk can result in a disappointingly thin or possibly grainy ganache rather than the thick, shiny, and velvety texture it's known for. However, you can find ganache recipes that use both milk and butter, with the latter boosting the fat content (some people even recommend using butter to give a cream-based chocolate ganache an extra-glossy finish).

A better substitute than milk, says Dintale, is coconut cream, which also happens to be vegan. "It has a rich, creamy texture and a fat content that closely mimics heavy cream," she says. Plus, the additional flavor doesn't hurt — if you like coconut. "Just be sure to use full fat coconut cream and not coconut milk or light versions, as those won't provide the necessary richness or structure," Dintale cautions.