12 Best Rosé Wine Bottles On The Shelves

There's a reason rosé has earned its status as the definitive summer wine. It's juicy, refreshing, and absolutely crushable. But don't let rosé's inherent likeability fool you — this pink sipper is by no means a one-trick pony. Often confused with blush wine, rosé is actually made from red wine grapes, but, unlike red wine, the juice spends only a short time in contact with the grape skins — sometimes just a few hours. The longer that contact lasts, the deeper the color, and often the more texture and flavor in the wine. Its hues can range from light and delicate ballet-slipper pink to rich and jewel-toned magenta, and it's available as still, sparkling, dry, sweet, and everything in between. As a long-time wine professional and wine judge, I've learned that "rosé" is a vast category that offers seemingly infinite variations to discover.

Given its deep bench of varied styles, it's also a remarkably versatile wine, suited to any number of pairings and occasions. From sipping poolside with backyard snacks to pouring into tumblers at the beach with your takeout subs, and even serving at an elegant multi-course dinner, there is truly a rosé for every moment. Whether or not you care about what you're pairing it with, the most important thing to know is that a great rosé can be otherworldly. Here are some of the best for summer sipping and beyond.