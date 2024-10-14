The Savory Oil That Transforms Your Popcorn
Popcorn is perhaps the most classic and quintessential movie snack. Its simplicity combined with its tastiness is part of what makes it so appealing; plus, there is something so satisfying about popping a few kernels into your mouth during a movie. While the combination of butter and popcorn seems to never let anyone down, sometimes there are days when this salty snack just needs something a little more.
There have been several innovations regarding ways to add more flavor to popcorn, like do-it-yourself popcorn spice bottles that are becoming more and more popular at theaters. However, there is one simple, elegant ingredient that is already quite popular and makes a perfect addition to popcorn: truffle oil. Just drizzle some truffle oil on after the popcorn has popped and a simple snack becomes so much more.
Truffle oil is an easy way to make ordinary popcorn into something luxurious. This trick even works on bags of store-bought popcorn. Just be sure to get real truffle oil and not fake truffle oil to really get the full amazing experience.
How to add truffle oil to popcorn
Adding truffle oil to popcorn is an additional step that happens once the popcorn has been popped. Regardless of if it is microwaved store-bought popcorn or popcorn that has been heated up on the stove, truffle oil should be added at the end, along with any other spices or toppings that are desired. Most people choose to drizzle truffle oil on the top of popcorn then toss it in the bowl until it is coated.
Another method is to add truffle oil to the bowl first, plus a touch of salt and pepper, before adding the popcorn. The popcorn should then be tossed to fully and properly coat all of it in truffle oil. The exact amount is up to the consumer, as it should be measured to taste. However, a good measurement is 1 ½ teaspoons of truffle oil for every 8 cups of popped popcorn.
If you do not have access to truffle oil, there is an alternative that still involves truffles. Ina Garten recommends heating up 2 ounces of white truffle butter on the stovetop, then adding the butter to a bowl. Just like truffle oil, the popcorn should then be tossed in the bowl to fully coat it in deliciousness.