How To Grill Shrimp Perfectly Every Time

Plump, perfectly seasoned shrimp fresh off the barbie is one of life's greatest simple pleasures. When done right, grilled shrimp are juicy, flavorful, and have a perfect char. Yet this pleasure can be elusive, because grilled shrimp is also one of the easiest things to overcook, leaving them rubbery, dry, and generally reminiscent of unappetizing gummy worms.

But what if we told you that you could grill shrimp perfectly every time by sticking to a few simple rules? Using the right cooking instruments, temperature, and technique, grilling shrimp no longer has to be a guessing game. Instead, after a few minutes of work, you could use them in your favorite sweet and spicy shrimp tacos, atop a honey-flavored shrimp bowl, or in Vientamese-inspired summer rolls. Or simply serve them with a drizzle of spicy lemon garlic butter for a decadent, but easy to make combination.

First, it helps to choose the right shrimp (or prawns, though those are different and will require longer cooking). Don't be tempted to buy so-called fresh shrimp from the grocery store, because those are likely to have just been frozen and thawed to fool unsuspecting consumers. Regular, properly labelled frozen shrimp are usually frozen shortly after being caught, preserving freshness. Instead, for grilling, opt for properly frozen, properly-labelled deveined shrimp with the shells and tails on, as this helps protect the delicate meat from the heat. However, you can also use shelled shrimp for grilling — we'll explain what to do in that case, too.

