How To Master Grilled Chicken Thighs That Make Your Taste Buds Dance
If you're choosing a cut of chicken to cook at home, there's often a debate about whether breast or thighs are better, and it can definitely depend on the technique and the dish you're preparing. But sometimes the dark meat is looked over, and chicken thighs pack a lot of flavor that breasts just don't have. That said, they may require a little extra attention, and there are probably some mistakes keeping you from perfect chicken thighs. So, to help us learn the best way to grill chicken thighs, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Christie Vanover is the head cook and pit master for Team Girls Can Grill and was a contestant on season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." She says, "Chicken thighs are great because they are dark meat, which means they contain more fat. Compared to chicken breasts, they hold their moisture very well and are less likely to dry out."
Vanover says that the first consideration for how to cook chicken thighs is related to whether they have skin or are boneless and skinless. "I cook each one a bit differently," she says. And her tips can help you get your chicken thighs just right, however you get them from the grocery store or butcher.
How to grill your chicken thighs perfectly every time
When it comes to skin-on chicken thighs, Christie Vanover recommends cooking them at a high temperature, but over indirect heat, so the skin gets nice and crispy. "The biggest mistake people make when grilling skin-on thighs is that they cook them at too low of a temperature. If you don't have high enough heat, the fat in the skin won't render properly and it will become rubbery," she says.
In general, however, Vanover goes with skinless and boneless. She says you can cook them over high, direct heat. They'll come out super quick, and are incredibly versatile. "You can add them to salads, tacos, burritos, wraps, and so much more," she says. Vanover likes to cook her thighs a little higher than recommended by the USDA — up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, rather than 165. "I find this gives the meat a better, juicier texture," she says.
When it comes to the marinade, Vanover offers a lot of options. "You can marinate chicken thighs with so many different flavors," she says. "A soy sauce-based marinade is great for an Asian twist, or try using achiote paste for a Latin twist." You can even get double the flavor out of your marinade, and turn it into a sauce. If you're looking for a dry rub, she recommends her award-winning Girls Can Grill Chicken Rub. "I really like to amplify those flavors by also mixing the rub with a little oil and melted butter and basting the thighs as they cook," she says. And however you choose to season your thighs, just follow a little expert advice when it comes time to cook.