How To Master Grilled Chicken Thighs That Make Your Taste Buds Dance

When it comes to skin-on chicken thighs, Christie Vanover recommends cooking them at a high temperature, but over indirect heat, so the skin gets nice and crispy. "The biggest mistake people make when grilling skin-on thighs is that they cook them at too low of a temperature. If you don't have high enough heat, the fat in the skin won't render properly and it will become rubbery," she says.

In general, however, Vanover goes with skinless and boneless. She says you can cook them over high, direct heat. They'll come out super quick, and are incredibly versatile. "You can add them to salads, tacos, burritos, wraps, and so much more," she says. Vanover likes to cook her thighs a little higher than recommended by the USDA — up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, rather than 165. "I find this gives the meat a better, juicier texture," she says.

When it comes to the marinade, Vanover offers a lot of options. "You can marinate chicken thighs with so many different flavors," she says. "A soy sauce-based marinade is great for an Asian twist, or try using achiote paste for a Latin twist." You can even get double the flavor out of your marinade, and turn it into a sauce. If you're looking for a dry rub, she recommends her award-winning Girls Can Grill Chicken Rub. "I really like to amplify those flavors by also mixing the rub with a little oil and melted butter and basting the thighs as they cook," she says. And however you choose to season your thighs, just follow a little expert advice when it comes time to cook.