Sweet and Savory Crispy Buttermilk Chicken And Waffles Recipe

Chicken and waffles may seem like an odd coupling to some, but what's not to love about crunchy, juicy fried chicken atop crisp and fluffy waffles? This recipe for sweet and savory crispy buttermilk fried chicken and waffles — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – uses buttermilk as both a tenderizing brine for the chicken and the flavorful component for savory, herb-infused, crispy waffles.

Kinnaird uses boneless, skinless thighs for this recipe and brines them overnight with a mix of sriracha hot sauce and fresh herbs in the buttermilk. The extra juicy chicken is dredged in a mix of all-purpose flour, cornstarch, a touch of baking powder for lift, and a potent spice blend containing smoked paprika, garlic and onion powders, salt, and black pepper. Fried in avocado oil, this chicken is so crispy and juicy, and it's perfect to set atop the savory, chive-laden waffles. The crowning glory is a spicy honey mustard sauce with a touch of Kewpie mayo for a sweet and savory breakfast, brunch, or dinner of your dreams!