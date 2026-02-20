The 20 Best Wine Shops Across The US
There's something about wandering the aisles of a great wine shop that feels like the adult version of being a kid in a candy store. Rows of jewel-toned bottles with labels that run the gamut from quirky and eye-popping to austere and gilded. The invitation to explore by geography, grape variety, wine style, or occasion. Refrigerated sections with chilled bottles of sparkling wine, crisp whites, and fresh rosés begging to be plucked.
Okay, maybe as a wine professional, I get a little too emotional about a great wine shop. But the difference between a decent wine shop and a great one is something worth noting. More than just a great selection of bottles, a noteworthy wine store should bring an undeniable sense of community. It should be welcoming and provide opportunities for inclusiveness, education, and engagement. It should invite exploration either through hands-on tastings, friendly staff, or intuitive browsing. It should be a place you want to linger while also being organized so that you can easily access what you're looking for.
There are plenty of wine stores throughout the country doing this and more. In this roundup, I've highlighted some of the best, curated through peer recommendations, national media recognition, and industry accolades.
1. 3 Parks Wine in Atlanta, Georgia
"All for wine, and wine for all," is the motto of 3 Parks Wine in Atlanta. The store is centered around price point preference rather than grape preference in an airy, plant-filled space. This philosophy and vibe earned 3 Parks Wine Enthusiast's 2023 Retailer of the Year award.
3 Parks offers weekly tastings, a popular wine club, and a lovingly curated inventory that highlights small producers and underrepresented voices. She takes a deeply personalized approach to her customers, tracking life events and preferences and often surprising them with vintage bottles she's held aside.
Pierre also donates substantial profits to local schools, parks, and food security organizations. In a city not historically known for wine culture, 3 Parks has become proof that when you meet people where they are, they'll follow you anywhere.
2. Astor Wine & Spirits in New York, New York
Astor Wine & Spirits has been an iconic wine institution since 1946. This go-to destination was purchased in 1968 by the Fisher family, who expanded it into its current home in the De Vinne Press Building. In August 2022, the Fisher family sold it to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The store is now owned by Astor's employees, a move that has helped preserve the shop's identity while rewarding those who built the store's reputation for quality and selection in the first place.
Astor offers a robust schedule of tastings and educational events, and an incredible selection of wines that span serious collector's treasures to fun weeknight discoveries, all hand-picked by a team of knowledgeable people who truly love wine.
3. Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit in New York, New York
How to organize a wine store for the best, most intuitive shopping experience has long plagued the wine world. Bottlerocket owner Tom Geniesse decided to arrange his vibrant Flatiron shop by what you're doing with your wine.
The store's "islands" system is its defining feature. Chinese food containers mark the takeout pairings section, with local menus you can browse. A big chicken lets you know where to find wines that go with poultry. Another island is dedicated to wine gift-giving, with bottles sorted from "someone you barely know" to "the boss." It all represents how normal humans tend to think about wine.
The store is bold and interactive, with a bright green and purple color scheme. Always inclusive, the entire inventory of the store is also organized along one wall by country for those who prefer to shop that way.
4. Chambers Street Wines in New York, New York
David Lillie and Jamie Wolff founded Tribeca's Chambers Street Wines in June 2001 with a focus on small-production wines. Mere months later, 9/11 forced them to evacuate. Despite the urging from others that they change locations, they were back to selling wine four weeks later.
Today, Chambers Street Wines is New York City's natural wine authority, offering an impressive selection that leans heavily on the Loire Valley, Burgundy, Rhône, and Piedmont, and includes library vintages from tough-to-find regions as well as new wines from emerging producers and up-and-coming regions.
Weekly tastings keep consumers engaged (and have even included heavy hitters like Jancis Robinson and Alice Feiring), while knowledgeable staff are welcoming and helpful.
5. Cork Wine Bar & Market in Washington, DC
Cork Wine Bar & Market sets the standard for the wine bar and wine shop hybrid concept. Upstairs serves as a wine bar with 50 wines by the glass and a staff that loves to chat about what wine to pair with their selection of shareable plates. Downstairs features a tasting bar and market. There's also a charming outdoor patio so you can enjoy some fresh air with your tipple.
The wine selection focuses on small producers, natural wines, and bottles that tell a story beyond the label. Staff come with solid wine expertise and a service-oriented attitude that invites you to explore new regions or rediscover old favorites.
6. Diversey Wine in Chicago, Illinois
Bradford Taylor opened Diversey Wine after founding Oakland natural wine store Ordinaire, and that pedigree shows. The Logan Square retailer carries a focused selection that skews toward natural, organic, and biodynamic wines from small producers who farm thoughtfully.
The shop feels like a neighborhood gem, with staff recommendations that tend toward food-friendly bottles that won't break the budget but still taste high-quality. You'll find plenty of Old World selections, food-friendly orange wines, chillable reds, and offbeat grapes that are sure to be your new favorite wine find.
7. FLG Terroir in Flagstaff, Arizona
FLG Terroir had us at "house-made ice cream," but the 500+ labels from boutique wineries around the world and 30+ wines by the glass didn't hurt. It has also held the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence since 2018, which matters in a mountain town where you might not expect serious wine retail.
Guests can buy a bottle and pay $10 corkage to sip it there, or come for a glass and stay for charcuterie boards and creative small plates. FLG also offers Belgian beers, wine cocktails, board games, and a soundtrack of curated vinyl records.
8. Flor Wines in Portland, Oregon
Flor Wines earned the No. 10 spot in USA Today's 2025 10Best Wine Shop awards. Founded by Andy Fortgang, 2019 Food & Wine Sommelier of the Year, and former Little Bird wine director Sergio Licea, the line at Flor is blurred between retail and the service industry. You can browse row upon row of bottles with a glass of wine in hand, as though you're at a friend's house.
The selection is curated with the same care as sommeliers putting together a wine list. There are offbeat wines from lesser-known regions sitting alongside classic producers. Oregon bottles get the spotlight without crowding out great imports. The staff offers expertise wrapped in warmth, always inviting you in, never lecturing.
9. France 44 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The original France 44 was laughably tiny — the 1950s bottle shop barely had room for customers to turn around. Seven decades later, the Anderson family has turned that cramped storefront into a bustling destination with wine retail, a whole animal butcher, cheese counter, deli, gourmet market, and event space.
The staggering wine selection includes everything from natty wines to French classics, all chosen by staff trained to ask questions rather than make assumptions. Weekend tasting events draw regulars, while the on-site provisions mean you can also build an expert charcuterie board or even an entire meal here.
10. Hi-Time Wine Cellars in Costa Mesa, California
Founded in 1957, Hi-Time Wine Cellars became the mecca in 1987 when founders Fritz Hanson and Jim McVay built one of the country's largest underground wine cellars. Today, this 24,000-square-foot behemoth includes a walk-in beer refrigerator, a robust spirits section, a cigar humidor, and a selection of gourmet food items.
Don't let the store's size fool you — it's still a family operation. Customers run the gamut from loyal regulars to celebrities. Notable figures like John Wayne, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Dan Aykroyd, and Kathy Lee Gifford have all passed through the doors.
Hi-Time still feels like a neighborhood destination, with weekly tastings, master distiller events, and winemaker classes adding to the interactive, community vibe. That this local wine shop in a warehouse's body earned a place on the 2025 USA Today's 10Best ranking should come as no surprise.
11. K&L Wine Merchants in California
Founded in 1976, K&L Wine Merchants has earned a reputation as the state's go-to for collectors and curious wine lovers. Relationships with importers and producers all over the world allow them to purchase from wineries directly, resulting in more competitive pricing and access to highly allocated bottles.
K&L's staff has impressive wine industry knowledge, but, rather than creating an intimidating sales experience, this expertise translates into helpful staff picks that have often been tasted and vetted at the source. Here, you'll find delicious $15 bottles alongside $500 bottles, all selected with the same care. K&L also offers an auction program, wine storage for collectors, and several different wine clubs.
12. MacArthur Beverages in Washington, DC
In 1977, Addy Basin made headlines when he purchased a bottle of 1806 Château Lafite Rothschild for a client to the tune of $14,450 — then the highest price ever paid for a single bottle of wine. He had been running his store, MacArthur Liquors, in Georgetown since 1958, and this move was among many that would let the world know he was serious about wine. Now run by Addy's daughters, the store has earned a reputation for its California and Bordeaux futures program, although the selection of everyday bottles at all price points is equally noteworthy.
For nearly 70 years, MacArthur Beverages has been a wine resource for generations of D.C. wine drinkers, earning recognition as Best Wine Shop in D.C. by Washingtonian and MarketWatch's Retail Leadership Award. The shop is also heavily invested in philanthropic work, having raised over $9 million in net donations for the Addy Bassin Cancer Fund and the American Heart Association.
13. Martha's Vineyard in Grand Rapids, Michigan
More than just a wine shop, Martha's Vineyard offers a highly curated selection of spirits, beers, local and imported grocery items, cut-to-order cheeses, and ready-to-eat deli items, making it the ultimate local stop for any gourmand. These folks clearly know that wine is best enjoyed with a smorgasbord of other items to pair with it, and have dialed in the offerings accordingly.
The vibe is warm and the wine selection thoughtful, with each SKU earning its place. Staff recommendations carry weight and are offered with the same care that was used to choose which wines adorn the store's shelves.
14. Ora et Labora in Portland, Oregon
Sarah and David Gregory left careers in journalism and teaching in 2022 to open this shop. Rather than organizing their shop by region or grape, the Gregorys did so by body and intensity — exactly the kind of move you'd expect from people coming from outside of the industry with fresh eyes.
The name "Ora et Labora" is Latin for "prayer and work" — inspired by the motto of Benedictine and Cisterian monks who spread winemaking traditions through Europe. Fittingly, everything about this store is beautifully cerebral, with wine at the center of history, philosophy, science, and agriculture.
The aesthetic is crisp and contemporary, with sleek lines and bright white shelving that accentuate the dark curves of wine bottles that line the walls. This same intentionality is carried through to the selection, the educational classes, and the experiential programming.
15. Pentagon City Wine Merchant in Arlington, Virginia
Pentagon City Wine Merchant hosts wine classes every Friday evening for only $5, with rotating themes and featured wines marked down 10%. VIP members can attend for free. It's this kind of consumer-friendly community programming that makes a wine shop in a competitive D.C. area stand out.
The broad selection offers everything from domestic, European, and some natural wines, and a good sake section to expand your creative pairings with. The store also offers a compelling loyalty program with deeply discounted add-ons so you can keep your personal house wines stocked.
16. Perry's in Palm Springs, California
Charlie Greener and Billy Marshall met on a round-the-world yacht race, discovering Provincetown during a stopover. They became regulars at Perry's, ultimately buying it from the previous owners. It's the kind of romantic origin story that sounds impossible and makes you want to finally pursue that second career you've always dreamed of.
In 2024, they opened another Perry's location in Palm Springs. USA Today readers voted it the #1 Best Wine Shop within a year. The store runs free tastings on Thursdays, and operates with the same community-focused sensibility that has defined Perry's since Bert Perry founded it in 1934.
The store itself is as gorgeous as the wine selection. Everything feels bright and welcoming, making this the kind of place you want to shop and take selfies in. Don't forget to take one with the store's official mascot, Pickle, the adorable rescue dog.
17. Pogo's in Dallas, Texas
Pogo's offers a curated yet substantial selection that features classics and wines you've likely never seen elsewhere. Weekly tastings with winemakers, distillers, and brewers offer the kind of producer access that underscores this shop's industry relationships in a market mostly dominated by big box stores.
Inventory covers First Growth Bordeaux and Burgundy alongside California, Oregon, and Washington, and everything in between, as well as a spirits department focused on small-batch and local producers rather than just the usual suspects. A separate Fine Wine Room houses rare bottles and library vintages for collectors and people buying luxury gifts in addition to a new bottle of vino.
18. Spencer & Lynn in Mystic, Connecticut
Spencer & Lynn opened with a focus on organic and natural wines from small producers you've probably never heard of. The goal was to create a store they'd actually want to shop in, highlighting "Farmer Forward wines" with values of sustainability, community, and craftsmanship at their core.
Spencer & Lynn offers wine club subscriptions, hands-on classes, local delivery, and — my personal favorite — "dockside delivery" for boaters in the Mystic area. A robust events schedule includes cocktail masterclasses where you can learn recipes and techniques, regional spotlights, spirits tastings, and more. The store has a substantial section featuring some of the best non-alcoholic wine and spirits, and is an inclusive acknowledgment that not everyone drinks, which is unusually thoughtful for a booze shop.
19. Table Wine in Pacifica, California
Owners Katie Brookshire and her wife, Courtney, are Table Wine's only employees, so when you're there, you're talking to someone who has likely tasted everything on the shelves. The focus here is affordability — most bottles clock in under $25, underscoring the European idea of everyday "table wine" rather than special occasion sipping or collecting.
The beloved Sunday trivia brings a fun crowd of regulars and visitors who happily pay the $5 cash for the house MC (their son Atticus). "Spritz Hour" runs Tuesday through Thursday as their version of European happy hour.
A colleague of mine called Table Wine their favorite wine shop in America. This speaks volumes about the community the Brookshires have created.
20. The Town Cellar in Darien, Connecticut
In 1975, Connie Barnum opened Glen Liquors. Five decades later, her granddaughter, Lauren, runs the operation from a new location under a new, slightly more romantic name — The Town Cellar — with the same family approach to selling wines, grains, and accompanying gifts. Along the way, the focus shifted toward small producers practicing organic and biodynamic farming, which helped usher this long-established shop into a modern era.
The all-female team includes sommeliers and oenophiles with a combined 50+ years of experience that spans Manhattan to Madrid. Free Friday tastings and monthly classes emphasize education over transaction. Inventory leans heavily into family-owned wineries, craft distilleries, and small-batch brewers rather than mass-market brands.
Methodology
This list was compiled from personal experience and recommendations from beverage industry peers, supplemented by national media recognition, including Imbibe Magazine's 2025 Independent Wine Shop Guide and USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Selection criteria emphasized knowledgeable staff, curated selections from small producers, community engagement through tastings and education, and shops that make wine approachable rather than intimidating. I focused exclusively on independent, brick-and-mortar retailers with personality — no large chains, grocery stores, or online-only operations.