The 20 Best Wine Shops Across The US

There's something about wandering the aisles of a great wine shop that feels like the adult version of being a kid in a candy store. Rows of jewel-toned bottles with labels that run the gamut from quirky and eye-popping to austere and gilded. The invitation to explore by geography, grape variety, wine style, or occasion. Refrigerated sections with chilled bottles of sparkling wine, crisp whites, and fresh rosés begging to be plucked.

Okay, maybe as a wine professional, I get a little too emotional about a great wine shop. But the difference between a decent wine shop and a great one is something worth noting. More than just a great selection of bottles, a noteworthy wine store should bring an undeniable sense of community. It should be welcoming and provide opportunities for inclusiveness, education, and engagement. It should invite exploration either through hands-on tastings, friendly staff, or intuitive browsing. It should be a place you want to linger while also being organized so that you can easily access what you're looking for.

There are plenty of wine stores throughout the country doing this and more. In this roundup, I've highlighted some of the best, curated through peer recommendations, national media recognition, and industry accolades.