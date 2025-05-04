16 Classy Cocktails Featuring Wine
When it comes to upgrading your at-home happy hour, wine might not be your go-to cocktail ingredient, but it absolutely should be. In this roundup of 16 classy wine-based cocktails, we're blending elegance with creativity, featuring expert insight from Brittany McCarthy, National Beverage Manager (Dining Division) of Paradies Lagardere, a leader in airport hospitality.
With a career spent curating wine lists and crafting beverage programs that tell a story, Brittany has recently expanded into spirits, bringing her love of layered, balanced drinks along for the ride. "Whether it's a glass of Champagne or a beautifully balanced cocktail, I'm always chasing that 'wow' moment," she says. Her approach to wine cocktails? "Balance is everything," and wine, she explains, "brings depth, acidity, and character."
From berry-rich reds to citrusy whites, wine can be the backbone of an unforgettable drink. Inspired by Brittany's expertise and our own travels, we've gathered 16 must-try recipes from around the globe that prove wine belongs on your bar cart, beyond the bottle.
Spiced Cherry & Red Wine Old Fashioned
Brittany McCarthy's Spiced Cherry & Red Wine Old Fashioned is a bold, wine-fueled twist on a timeless classic, and proof that even whiskey-forward cocktails can make room for wine. "It's deep, warming, and a little unexpected," she says. Built for cozy nights, this version layers rich flavors without losing the Old Fashioned's signature simplicity.
To make it, combine two ounces of aged bourbon or rye with a half-ounce cherry liqueur, a quarter ounce of a full-bodied red wine (think Cabernet or Merlot), two dashes of aromatic bitters, and a dash of cinnamon syrup. Stir it over ice, garnish with a cherry and cinnamon stick, and you've got a cocktail that's smooth, spiced, and satisfying. What makes this drink such a standout wine-based cocktail is how the wine doesn't overpower but enhances. The red wine adds depth and velvety texture, rounding out the bourbon and warming spices with just the right touch of elegance.
Aperol Spritz
The Aperol Spritz is basically summer in a glass. It's one of the easiest wine-based cocktails to love and make — you just need to pour the spritz ingredients in order. Built on a bubbly foundation, this classic Italian aperitivo mixes three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water over ice, finished with a juicy orange slice. That's it. No shaking, no fuss.
Flavor-wise, it hits that perfect balance between bitter and sweet. Aperol brings in notes of orange peel, herbs, and a touch of vanilla, while the Prosecco adds bright, crisp bubbles that keep everything light and refreshing. It's the kind of cocktail that feels fancy but doesn't try too hard. It's the perfect companion for brunch, poolside hangs, or a casual patio happy hour.
What makes the Aperol Spritz such a standout wine-based cocktail is how it lets the wine shine. The Prosecco isn't just filler; it's front and center, adding effervescence and elegance to every sip. It's simple, sparkling, and effortlessly chic.
Sangria
Sangria is the OG wine cocktail: Bold, fruity, and made for sharing. Originating in Spain and Portugal, it's been around for centuries, though the version we're familiar with in the States originated at Spain's pavilion during the 1964 World's Fair. Though there are no hard and fast rules to making the drink, the classic sangria starts with red wine (usually something dry and Spanish, like Tempranillo), mixed with chopped fresh fruit — think oranges, apples, and lemons — plus a splash of brandy and a little sweetener like orange juice or simple syrup. Let it chill so the flavors can mingle, then pour it over ice and top with a splash of soda water if you're feeling fancy.
Taste-wise, it's juicy, refreshing, and just boozy enough to keep things interesting. The wine gives it structure, the fruit adds natural sweetness, and the brandy brings a little warmth to round it all out. Sangria is a prime example of a wine-based cocktail because it's all about showcasing the wine's flavor while adding layers of fun, festive flair. It's basically a party in a pitcher.
Kir Royale
The Kir Royale is one of those cocktails that just feels fancy — minimal effort, maximum elegance. This cocktail is a perfect example of wine doing the heavy lifting. The Champagne sets the tone, while the liqueur adds a flavorful flourish. It's simple, chic, and classic.
Born in France as a twist on the classic Kir (which uses white wine), the Royale version swaps in Champagne for an extra touch of sparkle. It was purportedly named after Félix Kir, a French priest and resistance hero who popularized the original drink in World War II-era Burgundy when red wine was hard to come by. To make one, just pour a half-ounce of crème de cassis (a blackcurrant liqueur) into a flute and top it with chilled Champagne. That's it — no stirring, no shaking, just instant sophistication.
Flavor-wise, the Kir Royale is bubbly and slightly sweet with rich berry notes from the cassis that play perfectly with the crispness of the Champagne. It's light, bright, and totally celebratory, making it ideal for brunches, toasts, or whenever you want to impress without overthinking it.
Bellini
The brunch babe of wine cocktails, the bellini is a fruity, fizzy, and elegant sip that can transform any gathering into a celebration. As Brittany McCarthy puts it, "bubbles just make everything better." The now-classic wine cocktail was born in 1940s Venice at the iconic Harry's Bar, where bartender Giuseppe Cipriani blended fresh white peach purée with Prosecco to create something light, luscious, and totally timeless. He named it after a Renaissance painter, but you don't need an art degree to enjoy it.
In the case of a Bellini, the wine element (in this recipe, the Prosecco) carries the drink, bringing brightness, body, and bubbles while the fruit adds a fresh twist. To make a Bellini, all you need is chilled Prosecco and good peach purée (bonus points if it's homemade or from ripe, in-season fruit), though leftover canned peach juice will work in a pinch. Pour the purée into a flute, top with bubbly, and give it a gentle stir. The result? A cocktail that's soft, subtly sweet, and peachy with just enough sparkle.
White Wine Mojito
The white wine mojito is a breezy twist on the classic Cuban cocktail that's well worth sipping. While a traditional mojito relies on rum, this version swaps it out for crisp white wine, which softens the booze factor and amps up the refreshment. Either Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio work great here, bringing citrusy zip and subtle fruitiness that play beautifully with the classic mojito flavors.
To make it, muddle fresh mint (it's a controversial topic) with lime juice and a little simple syrup or agave. Add four ounces of white wine, top with a splash of club soda, and stir over ice. Garnish with more mint and a lime wedge (paper umbrella optional) for that signature mojito vibe. Thanks to its simple proportions, white wine mojitos can also be made in large batches for a perfect party cocktail.
The flavor is bright and herbal with a gentle sweetness and a dry, refreshing finish that's ideal for warm days, brunches, or laid-back happy hours. Wine plays the role of the smooth, easygoing star here, letting the mint and lime shine. Pair it with seafood, salads, or light appetizers for the ultimate summer sip.
French 75
The French 75 is the kind of cocktail that makes you feel instantly glamorous. Its effervescent tingle feels celebratory, like you should be sipping it in a jazz club or at a rooftop soirée. The drink dates back to World War I and was named after a French field gun because, well, it packs a punch. While the recipe has evolved over the last 100 years, the modern iteration combines gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup, topped with Champagne for a citrusy and sneakily strong cocktail.
To make your classy cocktail, shake gin, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup with ice, then strain it into a flute and top it off with chilled Champagne. The result is crisp, bright, and bubbly, with a botanical kick from the gin and just enough sweetness to keep it smooth. What makes the French 75 such a classic wine-based cocktail is the way it uses Champagne not just for fizz, but as a central flavor. It's light and refined but still delivers serious cocktail energy. Basically, it's your perfect excuse to pop a bottle and feel fancy.
New York Sour
What distinguishes a New York sour from a whiskey sour? Well, a New York sour is what happens when a whiskey sour gets dressed up for a night out. This striking cocktail dates back to the late 1800s and is rumored to have originated in not New York, but Chicago. At its core, it's a classic sour: whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup, shaken until frothy. But the magic happens at the end, when a float of red wine is gently poured on top, creating a gorgeous two-tone effect and a whole new layer of flavor.
Taste-wise, it's the best of both worlds: Bright and citrusy up front with the rich, fruity depth of the wine swirling through each sip. The wine isn't just for looks; it adds complexity and elegance without overwhelming the base. It's this seamless blend of bold spirits and nuanced wine notes that makes the New York Sour such a prime example of a wine-based cocktail. It's dramatic, delicious, and proof that wine has serious range behind the bar.
Prosecco in the Clouds
Brittany McCarthy's Prosecco in the Clouds is a dreamy, garden-party-ready cocktail that's as pretty as it is delightfully sippable. "Light, floral, and super refreshing," she says — and we couldn't agree more. This spritz-style sipper starts with an ounce each of lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice, and club soda. Top that with a generous four-ounce pour of chilled Prosecco, then garnish with a lemon wheel and a sprig of fresh lavender for a finish that feels like sunshine in a glass.
Flavor-wise, it's a soft balance of tart citrus and floral sweetness, lifted by the bubbles of the Prosecco. It's bright, aromatic, and ultra-refreshing without being too sweet or heavy. This cocktail is a perfect example of how wine can be the star of the show. The Prosecco does more than bring fizz; it anchors the drink with crispness and character, while the syrup and lemon play supporting roles. Easy to sip and even easier to love, it's a wine-based cocktail with springtime charm.
Bicicletta
A precursor to the modern spritz, Bicicletta is a charming, low-ABV Italian cocktail that's as easy to drink as it is to make. Its roots trace back to the 1930s in Italy, where it quickly became a beloved, low-key aperitivo. The name Bicicletta means "bicycle," a cheeky name for the elderly men who would swerve while riding home on their bicycles after overindulging in the refreshing cocktails.
To make the classy wine cocktail, combine three ounces of dry white wine (typically a crisp, dry Italian variety like Pinot Grigio), two ounces of Campari, and a splash of club soda over ice in a glass. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon slice or orange twist. The Bicicletta's flavor profile is simple yet bold. The wine brings a crisp, refreshing base, while the Campari adds a layer of bittersweet complexity, with the soda giving it a bubbly lift. What makes it such a classic is how the wine serves as the backbone, elevating the Campari's boldness without overpowering it. It's light, flavorful, and perfect for sipping on a warm day.
Kalimotxo
The Kalimotxo (pronounced "cal-ee-moh-cho") is one of those cocktails that sounds odd at first, but once you try it, you get it. Hailing from the Basque Country in Spain, this mix of red wine and cola is a true local favorite, often served as a cheap and cheerful drink at festivals and casual hangouts. It's the kind of drink you wouldn't expect to work — wine and cola just don't seem like they'd make sense together, but surprisingly, they do. The red wine gives the Kalimotxo a deep, fruity base, while the cola adds a fizzy sweetness that balances the wine's bitter tannins. The result is a cocktail that's simple, refreshing, and a little fun. Think of it like a grown-up version of a rum and Coke, with a bit more sophistication.
To make this two-ingredient cocktail, just mix equal parts red wine (something dry and bold works best) and cola over ice. Stir, and you've got yourself a drink that's quirky, satisfying, and totally unique.
Manhattan
The classic Manhattan is one of those timeless cocktails that never goes out of style. Made with whiskey, bitters, and a splash of sweet vermouth, it's smooth, strong, and perfectly balanced. The vermouth makes the Manhattan a wine cocktail, elevating the simple recipe with a layer of elegant complexity.
Vermouth is a fortified wine, meaning that it's a wine product that has been infused with herbs, spices, and sometimes a bit of brandy to increase its alcohol content. It has a rich, slightly sweet or dry flavor profile depending on the type, with hints of botanicals, fruit, and even a bit of bitterness. In a Manhattan, sweet vermouth adds smoothness and a touch of sweetness that complements the sharpness of the whiskey, rounding out the drink's flavor.
What makes the Manhattan a great wine cocktail is how the vermouth works alongside the whiskey to create a harmonious balance of flavors. It's simple but sophisticated, showcasing the versatility of wine in a bold, spirit-forward cocktail.
Porn Star Martini
Its name may not be classy, but the Porn Star Martini is a wine cocktail that knows how to have a good time. Invented to be a conversation starter (mission accomplished), the modern classic features tropical flavors and a bold presentation that quickly made it a favorite on cocktail menus worldwide.
Made with one and a half ounces of vanilla vodka, a half-ounce of passion fruit liqueur, one ounce of passion fruit purée, a half-ounce of lime juice, and a splash of simple syrup, the Porn Star Martini is served with a shot of Prosecco on the side. The DIY Prosecco shot adds a fizzy pop, elevating the cocktail's sweetness with its crisp, refreshing bubbles. Just be sure to drink your Porn Star Martini the right way — the Prosecco sidecar should act as palate cleanser between sips.
Flavor-wise, it's fruity, tangy, and smooth with the passion fruit giving it a sweet-tart tropical punch, while the Prosecco adds elegance and effervescence. Wine, in the form of Prosecco, plays a key role in balancing the drink's sweetness and giving it a side of sophistication.
Porto Tonico
The Porto Tonico is Portugal's answer to the Italian spritz or the Spanish gin and tonic; a perfect light and refreshing summer sipper. This simple yet sophisticated cocktail blends white port wine with tonic water over ice, creating a drink that's easy to make and easy to love. It's a staple of Portugal's café culture, especially in warm-weather months, and a go-to aperitif for locals looking to unwind without anything too boozy.
To make it, fill a glass with ice, pour in one part white port, top with two parts tonic water, and garnish with a citrus slice — lemon or orange both work beautifully. Port wine, a fortified wine from Portugal's Douro Valley, is usually rich and sweet, but white port is lighter and drier, with notes of stone fruit and honey. When paired with bubbly tonic, it becomes crisp, floral, and just a little bittersweet. The Porto Tonico pairs best with salty snacks, olives, seafood, or even cheese plates. It's a wine cocktail that's all about balance, simplicity, and sipping like a local.
Sherry Cobbler
Possibly the most underrated ingredient in wine-based cocktail making, sherry deserves a spot on your bar cart. With its wide range of styles, from bone-dry to richly sweet, it adds depth, nuttiness, and complexity without overpowering your drink. A perfect example? The Sherry Cobbler. This 19th-century classic helped popularize drinking cocktails over ice and still feels surprisingly fresh today.
To make a Sherry Cobbler, shake three ounces of amontillado or fino sherry with a half-ounce of simple syrup and a few slices of fresh orange. Strain over crushed ice (this is a must for an authentic cocktail), garnish with mint or seasonal berries, and you've got a cocktail that's juicy, light, and ridiculously easy to sip.
The flavor is bright and citrusy with a touch of nuttiness from the sherry — it's like sangria's more elegant cousin. What makes sherry such a great cocktail ingredient is its ability to complement fruit without being too sweet. The Sherry Cobbler pairs well with charcuterie, tapas, or anything salty and savory. It's proof that wine-based cocktails don't need spirits to shine.
Adonis
Simplicity is key with the Adonis, an old-school stunner that proves wine-based cocktails can be just as complex and satisfying as their spirit-forward cousins. Named after a Broadway musical from the 1880s, the Adonis was created to celebrate the show's success, and it's been charming drinkers ever since. The classy cocktail is a study in balance, made of equal parts dry sherry (like fino or amontillado) and sweet vermouth, stirred with ice and strained into a coupe glass. A dash or two of orange bitters and a twist of orange peel for garnish adds slight fruitiness that lets the fortified wines shine.
Flavor-wise, it's light, nutty, and just a touch sweet, with layers of dried fruit, herbs, and citrus. Since both sherry and vermouth are fortified wines, the Adonis is lower in alcohol but still packed with flavor, perfect for easy sipping or an elegant aperitif best enjoyed with olives, cheese, or salty snacks. The Adonis is a classy reminder that with the right ingredients, wine can absolutely hold its own in the cocktail world.