16 Classy Cocktails Featuring Wine

When it comes to upgrading your at-home happy hour, wine might not be your go-to cocktail ingredient, but it absolutely should be. In this roundup of 16 classy wine-based cocktails, we're blending elegance with creativity, featuring expert insight from Brittany McCarthy, National Beverage Manager (Dining Division) of Paradies Lagardere, a leader in airport hospitality.

With a career spent curating wine lists and crafting beverage programs that tell a story, Brittany has recently expanded into spirits, bringing her love of layered, balanced drinks along for the ride. "Whether it's a glass of Champagne or a beautifully balanced cocktail, I'm always chasing that 'wow' moment," she says. Her approach to wine cocktails? "Balance is everything," and wine, she explains, "brings depth, acidity, and character."

From berry-rich reds to citrusy whites, wine can be the backbone of an unforgettable drink. Inspired by Brittany's expertise and our own travels, we've gathered 16 must-try recipes from around the globe that prove wine belongs on your bar cart, beyond the bottle.