The Classic Italian Street Food That Packs Everything You Love Into A Handheld Bite

Street food has a place in the hearts of foodies the world over, with delicious snackable dishes found in every cuisine. Italy is no different. While you are wandering around Italian neighborhoods like Rome's Trastavere, grabbing a bite to nibble on while you stroll the cobblestone streets is a must. And there are some pretty great options, from a flavor-packed calzone to a delicate yet decadent sfogliatelle stuffed with a creamy filling. But if you want a snack that packs everything you love into a portable, handheld bite, then you won't want to skip the arancini, an underrated Italian comfort food that deserves to be noticed.

The name comes from the Italian word for little oranges (arancia), which beautifully describes the golden color and round shape of arancini. These deep-fried balls of goodness are one of those international street foods that everyone should try at least once. Crispy and crunchy on the outside and rich and creamy on the inside, they are made by stuffing a variety of fillings in seasoned arborio rice, which is then coated in breadcrumbs and fried, giving you a mixture of textures and flavors. Add in a dipping sauce (they are often eaten with a marinara sauce), and you've got everything you need in one delicious bite. These rice balls can be served as an appetizer or a main course, but their perfect shape and delicious ingredients, textures, and flavors makes them the ultimate Italian finger food.