The Classic Italian Street Food That Packs Everything You Love Into A Handheld Bite
Street food has a place in the hearts of foodies the world over, with delicious snackable dishes found in every cuisine. Italy is no different. While you are wandering around Italian neighborhoods like Rome's Trastavere, grabbing a bite to nibble on while you stroll the cobblestone streets is a must. And there are some pretty great options, from a flavor-packed calzone to a delicate yet decadent sfogliatelle stuffed with a creamy filling. But if you want a snack that packs everything you love into a portable, handheld bite, then you won't want to skip the arancini, an underrated Italian comfort food that deserves to be noticed.
The name comes from the Italian word for little oranges (arancia), which beautifully describes the golden color and round shape of arancini. These deep-fried balls of goodness are one of those international street foods that everyone should try at least once. Crispy and crunchy on the outside and rich and creamy on the inside, they are made by stuffing a variety of fillings in seasoned arborio rice, which is then coated in breadcrumbs and fried, giving you a mixture of textures and flavors. Add in a dipping sauce (they are often eaten with a marinara sauce), and you've got everything you need in one delicious bite. These rice balls can be served as an appetizer or a main course, but their perfect shape and delicious ingredients, textures, and flavors makes them the ultimate Italian finger food.
Arancini's long and flavorful history
These deep-fried rice balls are believed to date back to the 9th or 10th centuries, served in Sicily during the time of Arab rule. Rice was not native to the region but was instead introduced by the ruling peoples who brought the ingredient with them, and the locals incorporated it into dishes like risotto and arancini that have since become staples of Italian cuisine. As with any dish that has been around for as long as arancini, there are many variations that have evolved over time and in different regions.
Originally, arancini were simply a way to use up leftover rice, but over time they evolved to feature fillings like ragu, mozzarella, and peas. As the popularity of the dish spread to other parts of Italy, so did the creativity that went into cooking them. Versions began to appear using all kinds of fillings like spinach, eggplant, seafood, or any combination of ingredients. The base ingredient (arborio rice) has even been experimented with, with adventurous chefs making arancini with mashed potatoes and even pasta (not only are these variations delicious but they give you a great way to use up leftovers). Today, arancini remains a symbol of Sicily and the hospitality of its people, but the dish has become a common street food throughout Italy and can be found, and enjoyed, around the world.