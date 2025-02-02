Is Dealcoholized Wine Completely Alcohol-Free?

Read any wine industry media these days and you'll surely find a story analyzing changing consumer trends, one of which is drinking less alcohol. In response to this phenomenon, many producers are rolling out low- and non-alcoholic options for their products, often with confusing labels and terms that make it difficult to understand the booze content. One of these terms is "dealcoholized." What does this even mean, and can you be assured that a wine with this wording is completely alcohol-free?

In short, no. "Dealcoholized" refers to a wine that has gone entirely through the winemaking process and is then taken through another process (usually reverse osmosis or vacuum distillation) to remove the alcohol from the wine. The thing is, the liquid is not left alcohol-free. Dealcoholized drinks can (and usually do) have trace amounts of alcohol, up to 0.5% alcohol by volume. So even the best non-alcoholic wine still has some alcohol, although it is significantly reduced. Those looking to avoid alcohol altogether need to know the difference between this and similar terms to be sure they know what they're consuming. The United States Food and Drug Administration has attempted to resolve the confusion.