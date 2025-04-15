How Is Non-Alcoholic Wine Made?

Non-alcoholic wine is having a serious moment. Since many NA brands began to emerge around 2018, the worldwide market for alcohol-free wine has exploded, reaching a total market value of $2.57 billion in 2024 — and it's projected to grow to $6.94 billion over the next 10 years. Younger generations are buying less alcohol altogether, and a Gallup poll reported that drinking is increasingly viewed as bad for your health. Those thirsty oenophiles have reported a number of different reasons for the move away from alcohol consumption, everything from a focus on fitness to care for mental health.

But as popular as the sober-curious movement has become in recent years, it's hardly a new phenomenon. A non-alcoholic wine alternative came on to the scene in 1869, when prohibitionist and dentist Thomas Bramwell Welch created Dr. Welch's Unfermented Wine (which later became the Welch's Grape Juice we still know today) in order to avoid alcohol consumption during communion.

Those who have tried non-alcoholic wine, though, know that it certainly isn't just grape juice. Although there are some flavor and experiential differences, non-alcoholic wine tastes much like, well, wine. The reason for the similarity is that most non-alcoholic wine begins its life as its alcoholic counterpart. It isn't until the end of vinification that alcohol is removed.