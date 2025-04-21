The Best Meatloaf Begins With The Right Ground Beef Blend

Meatloaf might be one of the oldest dinners in history with one origin dating back to Europe in the fifth century. Over the years, though, it's earned its seat at American tables as an easy, filling, one-pan meal. Building the perfect meatloaf starts with using the right meat blend: One that has enough fat to create a juicy, flavorful profile and helps avoid that dry, boring meatloaf.

"It might be a hot take, but I think the different, specific cuts of beef are only important for fat content [and] do not actually change the flavor," Dan Whalen, cookbook author and founder of The Food in My Beard (@tfimb on Instagram), exclusively advised Chowhound. When choosing beef, Whalen suggests a fat content between 15% and 20%. Since the fat is where the flavor is, be mindful of the other ingredients you add into the meatloaf. Breadcrumbs are essential, for example, because they help absorb fat instead of letting it drain out of the meat as it cooks; skipping them is one of those big meatloaf mistakes keeping you from a perfect recipe. Consider also what other types of meat you may add. Whalen prefers beef and pork, but also uses beef and turkey on occasion.