10 Genius Ways To Repurpose Leftovers

Leftovers: Love them or hate them, they are an inevitable part of cooking. Unless you're portioning out your ingredients from store to recipe, chances are that you are going to end up with at least one extra serving of food on your hands. There's nothing wrong with tucking the leftovers into an airtight container and nuking them in the microwave for lunch the next day, but the reality is that some foods just don't taste as good on day two. Plus, you can only go so many days eating the exact same plate of roasted chicken, vegetables, and mashed potatoes.

It's high time to start thinking about leftovers — be it fully cooked dishes, spare ingredients, or dish components — as building blocks for flavorful food rather than just discards. In fact, using leftovers for recipes can be really helpful from a budgetary, time, and food waste standpoint too; you don't have to buy extra ingredients if you can repurpose the ones you already have, and since the ingredients are already prepped and ready to go, you'll spend less time making something with them than you would if you were starting from scratch.

If you're new to the leftovers game or have reservations about eating them, fear not. We have devised a handy roadmap for you detailing the best ways to repurpose leftovers for new dishes, what ingredients are best for each respective dish, and suggestions for how to dress your leftovers for success. Whether it's a plate of last night's Chinese takeout or the rotisserie chicken you just couldn't finish, here are the best ways to reinvent your leftovers.